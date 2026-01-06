Eby pitches ‘pivot’ from oil pipeline to refinery talks after Maduro capture

VANCOUVER – British Columbia Premier David Eby said Canada needs to “pivot” from talk of a potential new pipeline carrying oil bound for Asia and instead think about building a new refinery.

Eby said Tuesday that if tax dollars are being considered to build a pipeline to B.C.’s northern coast, the money would be better spent supporting oil and gas products made in Canada rather than being relying on American and Chinese refineries.

The premier’s comments come after Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was captured by the United States and U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to take over the oil industry in the country.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the situation underlines the urgency to build a new pipeline to B.C.’s coast.

Alberta and the federal government signed a memorandum of understanding in November laying out a pathway for a pipeline amid heavy criticism from some coastal First Nations. The agreement says the pipeline needs to be privately-owned.

Eby has repeatedly criticized Alberta’s push for a pipeline without a proponent in place.

At an unrelated news conference he said he expects there to be calls for a publicly funded pipeline, even though current pipeline to B.C.’s south coast is not being used to its full capacity.

“If we’re going to do public investment into our resources here in Canada, I think it might be time to pivot that discussion to a refinery. We still buy oil products from the United States,” he said.

“I don’t understand why, if we’re talking about massive public investment into supporting Albertans in this fragile global time, we can’t talk about supporting all Canadians with oil and gas products that are made right here at home while we transition.”

Data released in September by the Canada Energy Regulator said from June 2024 to June 2025, the Trans Mountain Pipeline between Alberta and B.C.’s coast averaged 82 per cent utilization.

Trump ordered a military raid on the Venezuelan capital this weekend, capturing Maduro and bringing him to New York to face charges.

The president has said he plans to encourage American companies to revitalize the sector in Venezuela.

However, that leaves questions about what that would mean for the price of oil, particularly when it comes to competing for capacity at U.S. refineries.

Eby, who was speaking at a news conference announcing an upcoming trade mission to India next week, called Maduro “a tyrannical dictator” who brought poverty and misery to the people of Venezuela.

“I’m sure people with personal connections to Venezuela feel that acutely in Canada right now and are glad to see him go as well,” Eby said.

“But also, like many Canadians, (I’m) a bit unsettled by the unilateral actions of Donald Trump. And his commitment to international interventions like that in other places.”

Trump has openly mused about annexing Greenland and also suggested he may target Cuba or Colombia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2026.