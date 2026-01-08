Stimulate Energy Services Inc. Announces Strategic Merger with Green Energy Services’ Fluid Treatment Division

Calgary, AB — January 8, 2026 — Stimulate Energy Services Inc. announced today the strategic merger of Stimulate Energy Services with Green Energy Services’ Fluid Treatment Division, strengthening its service offering across Western Canada.

The integration brings together two established teams under the Stimulate Energy Services banner and will be led by Joffre Jorgenson, President of Stimulate Energy Services.

“By joining forces, we are enhancing our ability to deliver greater value, reliability, and innovation for our clients,” said Jorgenson. “This merger builds on our shared strengths while maintaining continuity and focus on service excellence.”

The combined organization expands its capabilities in Fluid Treatment, H₂S Management, Well Optimization, and Chemical Supply, while benefiting from the broader technical, logistics, and support infrastructure of Green Energy Services. Day-to-day operations will continue without disruption.

Ken Wagner, President and CEO of Green Energy Services, said, “We are pleased to be joining forces with Joffre Jorgenson and his team through this partnership. Stimulate Energy Services has established itself as a leader in water recycling and well optimization, and we look forward to its continued growth under Joffre’s leadership.”

Stimulate Energy Services will maintain and grow its presence across Northeast British Columbia, Central and Northern Alberta.

Founded in 2007 in Fort St. John, Stimulate Energy Services provides well stimulation, optimization, H₂S management, water treatment, and chemical services, supporting producers in complex formations including the Montney and Duvernay. Green Energy Services’ Fluid Treatment Division brings a long history of operational excellence, evolving through Amperage and Aureus Energy Services.