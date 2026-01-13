Inside CsHm Calgary 2026: Where Measurement Expertise Comes Together

Attendees- Advance Your Expertise at CsHm 2026

Build critical technical knowledge and meaningful industry connections at the Canadian School of Hydrocarbon Measurement (CsHm), Canada’s leading education forum dedicated to hydrocarbon measurement. Taking place March 17–18, 2026 at the Calgary Telus Convention Centre, CsHm brings together a wide range of students from early-career professionals to experienced experts for two days of focused learning led by recognized industry experts. Attendees gain practical insight into measurement fundamentals, regulatory compliance, system accuracy, and operational best practices — skills that are directly applicable in today’s energy workforce. Whether you are starting your career or sharpening your expertise, The 2026 Calgary CsHm is a must-attend learning experience. Register today at www.cshm.ca. For inquiries, email info@cshm.ca, visit our website, and follow CsHm Calgary on LinkedIn for speaker announcements and event updates.

Companies- Connect Your Brand with Measurement Decision-Makers

The 2026 CsHm Calgary offers a highly targeted platform for companies looking to engage directly with Canada’s measurement and energy professionals. As an exhibitor or sponsor, your organization gains face-to-face access to engineers, technicians, operators, and leaders actively involved in measurement design, compliance, and operations. CsHm’s focused audience, and strong industry reputation make it an ideal environment to showcase solutions, build relationships, and reinforce your brand’s technical leadership. Multiple sponsorship and exhibitor options are available to align with your business goals. Learn more or secure your participation at www.cshm.ca, or contact info@cshm.ca to discuss opportunities. Stay connected by following CsHm Calgary on LinkedIn.