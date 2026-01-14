Canadian Natural in talks to buy Tourmaline’s natgas portfolio, Globe and Mail reports

Canadian Natural Resources is in talks to buy a $1-billion-plus portfolio of natural gas properties from Tourmaline Oil Corp , Globe and Mail reported on Wednesday, citing two sources familiar with the negotiations.

The report said Canadian Natural filed the paperwork for federal Competition Bureau approval of a transaction with Tourmaline on December 30, but details of the potential deal had not been disclosed.

The Canadian oil and gas producer is seeking preliminary regulatory feedback on a potential acquisition of the Tourmaline assets, Globe and Mail added.

Canadian Natural and Tourmaline did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

