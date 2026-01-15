CSV Midstream Solutions Announces Leadership Promotions

Appointments reflect the company’s long-term approach to building and operating infrastructure

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ – CSV Midstream Solutions (“CSV”) today announced internal leadership promotions that support the company’s long-term approach to building and operating midstream infrastructure. Effective immediately, Christopher Dutcher has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, joining CSV’s Executive Leadership Team. Sam Lamontagne has also been promoted to Vice President, Engineering, within the broader Leadership Team.

These promotions support continuity as CSV advances its asset base and project portfolio, reinforcing how the company plans, builds, and operates its infrastructure.

As Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Dutcher will report to Daniel Clarke, President and Chief Executive Officer, and oversee operations, engineering, and commercial functions. The role reflects CSV’s integrated, in-house approach to midstream development, where technical, operational, and commercial decisions are closely connected from early project planning through long-term operations.

Dutcher’s promotion provides a single point of accountability for how CSV’s integrated operating model is carried forward as the business scales, supporting consistent decision-making across operations, engineering, and commercial teams, with Creating Shared Value embedded in how projects are delivered.

“CSV has always operated with operations, engineering, and commercial teams working closely together,” said Dutcher. “In this role, my focus is on strengthening that integration as the business grows, so we can continue to make disciplined decisions and deliver projects that perform over the long term for both the business and the communities where we operate.”

As Vice President, Engineering, Lamontagne will lead CSV’s engineering team with an expanded mandate aligned to the growing scale and complexity of the business. The role strengthens technical leadership as CSV continues to advance projects designed to perform safely and reliably over decades.

Lamontagne’s promotion reinforces engineering discipline as a foundational piece of CSV’s success. Her leadership supports thoughtful facility design, strong technical standards, and decisions that balance near-term project needs with operational performance, ensuring infrastructure is built to endure.

“Engineering is fundamental to how CSV builds assets that are meant to perform for decades,” said Lamontagne. “My focus is on ensuring our facilities are designed and executed with long-term reliability, safety, and efficiency in mind, so the company is well positioned for the future.”

Chris Gossen will continue to lead the expanded operations group as Vice President, Operations, with increased focus on training, workforce stability and advancement, and the long-term sustainability of CSV’s presence in the Grande Prairie region, ensuring the business is set up for success in its growth.

“How we grow matters at CSV,” said Clarke. “We focus on doing the work the right way, building long-term relationships, and creating value for our partners, communities, and the business. These promotions support that approach as the company continues to move forward.”

About CSV Midstream Solutions

Creating Shared Value is at the core of how CSV Midstream Solutions (CSV) develops and operates natural gas infrastructure. Based in Calgary and active across the Montney, Duvernay and Deep Basin Regions of northern Alberta, CSV provides engineering, design, construction, operation, and management of natural gas and NGL assets, including sweet and sour gas processing, liquids handling and fractionation, and gas gathering and transmission pipelines. CSV delivers reliable, efficient service to producers while contributing to stronger communities and a more sustainable energy future. The primary focus is the developing natural gas energy industry in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

