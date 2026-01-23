NuVista shareholders vote to approve $3.8B Ovintiv transaction

CALGARY – U.S.-based Ovintiv Inc.’s bid to acquire NuVista Energy Ltd. has been approved by the shareholders of the Calgary-based company.

A news release from the companies says the transaction was approved by around 99 per cent of NuVista shareholders.

The companies say that after the meeting of shareholders, the transaction received a final order from an Alberta court.

The transaction is now subject to other closing conditions and approval under the Investment Canada Act.

In November, Ovintiv agreed to acquire NuVista in a cash and stock deal valued at $3.8 billion.

Ovintiv, which moved its headquarters from Calgary to Denver, Colo. in 2020, noted at the time that the acquisition will see it add about 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from Alberta’s Montney region.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:NVA)