Phillips 66 to lay off 277 workers as Los Angeles refinery winds down

Phillips 66 is set to lay off 277 employees as operations at the 139,000-barrel-per-day Los Angeles-area refinery wind down ahead of closure, filings to California’s employment regulator show.

The Houston-based refiner will terminate 122 employees at the Los Angeles-area refinery in April, a notice filed with the regulator on Monday showed.

In a separate notice filed last month, the company said it will lay off 155 employees at the refinery.

Phillips 66 confirmed the WARN notices are in regard to the idling of the Los Angeles refinery. The company had said it would start winding down the refinery in late 2025, and workforce reduction would come two months later.

The Los Angeles facility had about 600 employees and 300 contractors. Over half of the employees were hourly workers represented by the United Steelworkers Union.

