Asset Rationalization: Timely Land Support in A&D Transactions

In today’s evolving energy landscape, oil and gas companies operating in Western Canada are under steadfast pressure to do more with less. Capital discipline, operational efficiency, and shifting investor expectations have heightened the importance of owning the right assets—not simply more assets.

Asset rationalization has therefore become a core strategic exercise for upstream E&P companies. By actively evaluating, acquiring, and divesting oil and gas properties through well-executed acquisition and divestment (A&D) transactions, organizations can better align their portfolios with long-term business objectives while unlocking value and reducing risk.

Why Asset Rationalization Matters

Asset rationalization is fundamentally about strategic alignment with your asset base. Over time, portfolios often become fragmented as companies grow, merge, or pursue opportunistic acquisitions. This can result in non-core assets in your portfolio, operational inefficiencies, or core properties that no longer align with a company’s technical strengths and capital priorities.

Asset rationalization allows companies to:

Focus capital and technical expertise on strategic core areas

Improve operating efficiencies and reduce overhead

High-grade portfolios by shifting to assets with stronger economics and lower decline rates

Efficiently manage environmental, abandonment, and reclamation liabilities

Respond quickly to regulatory, market, and commodity price changes

Unlock value through divestment of non-core or stranded assets

A&D transactions are a primary tool for executing on this strategy—whether through targeted acquisitions that deepen a core position, or divestitures that simplify operations and strengthen balance sheets. When approached thoughtfully, asset rationalization is not a reactive process—it is a proactive strategy supported by disciplined A&D execution across the full transaction lifecycle. Central to that process is timely, efficient, and expert Land department support that enables successful execution and keeps A&D transactions on track in a deadline-driven environment.

The Full-Cycle A&D Process

Oil and gas acquisitions and divestitures are complex, multi-phase transactions that are often executed under tight timelines and fixed deal milestones. Competitive sale processes, regulatory approval timelines, and financing or operational constraints frequently require buyers and sellers to make critical decisions within compressed timeframes.

In this environment, a disciplined, full-cycle approach to the A&D lifecycle is essential. Each phase—from portfolio strategy identification to post-closing integration—must be carefully managed to identify value, evaluate risk, and avoid costly unexpected outcomes. This is particularly true in Western Canada, where regulatory requirements, mineral title considerations, and regulatory asset transfer restrictions can materially affect transaction timing and outcomes.

The lifecycle below outlines the typical key stages of oil and gas A&D transactions and highlights the potential complexity and why coordinated execution is essential to support successful outcomes, even under accelerated timelines:

Strategy & Opportunity Identification: Identify core and non-core assets, capital allocation priorities, buy/sell decisions, and risk targeting. Market Preparation & Deal Structuring: Sale process design, dataroom, counterparty identification and assessment, and transaction structure planning. Asset Evaluation & Valuation: Technical, commercial, economic, operational, and liability assessments. Bid & Negotiation: CAs, Offers to purchase, letters of intent, key commercial and regulatory terms. Due Diligence:

Mineral & surface title review Contract due diligence (JOAs, royalties, Unit and JV agreements) Regulatory & compliance review Environmental & abandonment liabilities HSE and field operations assessment Financial, tax and accounting



Definitive Agreement & Conveyance Preparation

Purchase and Sale Agreements ROFR notices, assignments, Crown transfers AER licensee transfer eligibility ISOA, closing adjustments, and post-closing procedures



Closing the Transaction

Regulatory approvals and licence transfer applications Satisfaction of conditions precedent Execution and delivery of transfer documents Funds flow and closing adjustments (ISOA)



Post-Closing Integration and Management

Post-closing adjustments (FSOA) and reconciliation Transfer of operatorship Input & updates to Land databases and reporting systems Ongoing management



The Critical Role of the Land Department in A&D Transaction Execution

In Western Canada’s competitive A&D market, transaction timelines are frequently driven by bid deadlines, exclusivity periods, financing conditions, and regulatory approval requirements. While A&D transactions are often viewed through a commercial or financial lens, a successful transaction depends heavily on the Land team’s ability to deliver accurate and timely guidance and execution under compressed timelines.

Land professionals play a pivotal role in the success of A&D transactions by ensuring Land due diligence is conducted accurately to confirm value and reduce risk, all conveyance documentation is prepared, and all contractual and closing obligations are identified and adhered to. When Land teams are engaged early and resourced appropriately, they enable faster, more confident decisions and help ensure A&D transactions close on time and as strategically intended.

How can Sproule ERCE help?

Do you have a pending A&D transaction that requires Land due diligence support with tight deadlines?

Did you just sign a sale agreement and find yourself scrambling to add additional Land resources to draft and coordinate stacks of conveyance documentation for closing?

Did you just close an acquisition and need help to integrate and update the Land records or cure any title deficiencies?

At Sproule ERCE, our Land team specializes in providing full-cycle A&D Land support tailored to Western Canada’s regulatory and operational landscape. We work seamlessly with executive and management teams, Land, legal counsel, and technical advisors to deliver:

Transaction-ready Land due diligence under tight timelines

Clear identification of title, contractual, and regulatory risks

Efficient preparation and management of conveyance and closing documentation

Proactive support through regulatory approvals and post-closing transitions

Whether supporting a strategic divestment, a bolt-on acquisition, or a broader portfolio rationalization initiative, we bring the experience, capacity, and execution focus required to keep A&D transactions moving forward.

If asset rationalization is on your agenda, early engagement with the right Land partner can make the difference between a costly delayed closing and a successful outcome. We welcome the opportunity to support your next A&D transaction with timely, practical, and reliable Land expertise.

Explore how Sproule ERCE supports successful A&D transactions with practical, full‑cycle Land expertise in our latest case study.

🔗 https://sproule-erce.com/case/ad-land-support/

Author:

Cam Yamada, B. Comm.

Head of Land, Asset Management

Cam has over 25 years of Land management, negotiations and A&D experience in the oil and gas industry. Today, he is responsible for managing Sproule ERCE’s Asset Management Land team, which provides every aspect of the Land department function including, A&D, mineral, surface, negotiations, contracts, joint venture and records management. Cam exemplifies the experience, entrepreneurial spirit, commitment, professionalism, and technical strengths that Sproule ERCE clients have come to expect.