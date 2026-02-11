Canadians returning from Cuba amid energy crisis due to U.S. oil blockade

Travellers are returning to Atlantic Canada from Cuba amid an oil crisis on the Caribbean island.

A WestJet flight from Cayo Coco landed at Halifax’s Stanfield International Airport this afternoon.

WestJet and other major Canadian airlines are returning travellers to Canada but have suspended commercial flights to the country because of aviation fuel shortages at airports on the island.

The Trump administration is cutting Cuba off from using traditional fuel sources in an effort to put pressure on the Caribbean nation, which has long been under strict economic sanctions imposed by Washington.

Calgary-based WestJet says its decision to wind down winter operations will also affect flights on Sunwing, a company it fully integrated into its operations in 2025.

Air Canada and Air Transat have also suspended flights to Cuba because of the unreliability of aviation fuel at airports.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2026.