The CER issues certificate for Pouce Coupé Pipe Line Ltd. Taylor to Gordondale Pipeline Project

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) has issued a certificate authorizing Pouce Coupé Pipe Line Ltd. to proceed with its Taylor to Gordondale Pipeline project, clearing a major regulatory step for the proposed link between British Columbia and Alberta.

The approval allows the company to construct and operate the roughly 89-kilometre, 16-inch diameter pipeline once all applicable pre-construction conditions have been met, the regulator said on Tuesday.

The proposed line would run from the existing Taylor Tank Farm Facility east of Taylor, British Columbia, to the Pouce Coupé Block Valve near Gordondale, Alberta, and would transport natural gas liquids, condensate and crude oil.

The project also includes upgrades to the Taylor Tank Farm Facility, including the installation of two new electric booster pumps and two new electric mainline pumps.

The route would cross about 13 kilometres of Crown land and roughly 75 kilometres of freehold land, while paralleling existing or approved linear disturbances for about 96% of its length.

Please see the official announcement from the CER here, and learn more about the project here.