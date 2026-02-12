Whitecap Resources Inc. confirms monthly dividend for February of $0.0608 per share and announces fourth quarter and year end 2025 results conference call / webcast

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ – Whitecap Resources Inc. (“Whitecap”) (TSX: WCP) confirms that a cash dividend of Cdn. $0.0608 per common share in respect of February operations will be paid on March 16, 2026 to shareholders of record on February 28, 2026. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

In addition, Whitecap announces that it intends to release its fourth quarter and year end 2025 results after market close on Monday, February 23, 2026 and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 9:00 am MT (11:00 am ET) on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

The conference call dial-in number is: 1-888-510-2154 or (403) 910-0389 or (437) 900-0527

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Whitecap’s website at wcap.ca by selecting “Investors”, then “Presentations & Events”. Shortly after the live webcast, an archived version will be available.

About Whitecap

Whitecap Resources Inc. is a leading Canadian energy company committed to delivering reliable returns to shareholders through the responsible development of oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With a strong track record of profitable growth and a sustainable dividend, Whitecap delivers long-term value to investors, supported by investment-grade financial strength.

