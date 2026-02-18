KO’d! How this Inventory is Punching Liquids Right Out of the Gas Stream

Step into the ring, production managers, because OSY just dropped the February inventory and it’s throwing absolute haymakers. If your gas stream is carrying more unwanted liquid than a soggy sandwich, you’re cruising for a bruising—and your flare stack is usually the one that pays the price. We’re talking about high-pressure Flare Knockout Drums so over-engineered they make your current equipment look like it’s shadowboxing in the dark. From 5 BBL scrappers to 200 BBL heavyweights, this lineup isn’t just “available”—it’s ready to deliver a total technical knockout to your liquid carryover problems before the regulator even rings the bell.
400-600 BBL Positive Pressure Production Package
Comes complete with;
- Integrated 24” inlet Separator
- Gas measurement
- Dual HP/LP Flare stack
- Flare knockout drum
- 500,000 btu Firetube w/BMS
- Associated piping
- All delivered on one load
- Complete setup in 3 hours
14.9 PSI- 5 BBL Flare Knockout Drum
- 5 BBL Knockout
- Non Coated
- 3” 150 ANSI Inlet Connection
- 3” 150 ANSI Outlet Connection
- 2” Pump Out Connection
Quantity: 37
285 PSI- 5 BBL Flare Knockout Drum
- 5 BBL Knockout
- 24”x6’ S/S
- 285 psi MAWP
- Non Coated
- 4” 150 ANSI Inlet Connection
- 3” 150 ANSI Outlet Connection w/Demister
- 2” Pump Out Connection
Quantity: 15
14.9 PSI- 5 BBL Flare Knockout Drum
- 5 BBL Knockout
- Non Coated
- 4” 150 ANSI Inlet Connection
- 4” 150 ANSI Outlet Connection
- 2” Pump Out Connection
- Foam Panel Building
- Skidded
- 12×12 Catadyne Heater
Quantity: 4
14.9 PSI- 10 BBL Flare Knockout Drum
- 10 BBL Knockout
- Non Coated
- 4” or 6” 150 ANSI Inlet Connection
- 4” or 6” 150 ANSI Outlet Connection
- Sight Glass
- 2” Pump Out Connection
- No Drawings Available
Quantity: 8
14.9 PSI – 25 BBL Flare Knockout Drum
- 25 BBL Knockout
- Non Coated
- 6” 150 ANSI Inlet Connection
- 6” 150 ANSI Outlet Connection
- Sight Glass
- 2” Pump Out Connection
- No Drawings Available
Quantity: 17
50 & 100 BBL Nusco Dbl Walled Flare Knockout Drum
- 50 BBL & 100 BBL Knockout
- 14.9 PSI MAWP
- Full Internal Coating w/Devoe 253
- Spray Foam Insulated
- 6” 150 ANSI Inlet Connection
- 6” 150 ANSI Outlet Connection
- 2” Pump Out Connection
Quantity: 1
75 BBL Flare Knockout Drum (Reconditioned)
- 75 BBL Knockout
- 14.9 PSI MAWP
- Full Internal Coating w/Devoe 253
- Foam Panel Building
- Secondary Containment
- 12” 150 ANSI Inlet Connection
- 12” 150 ANSI Outlet Connection
- 2” Pump Out Connection
- Catadyne Heater
- No Drawings Available
Quantity: 1
75 BBL Pollit Flare Knockout Drum (Reconditioned)
- 75 BBL Knockout
- 14.9 PSI MAWP
- Full Internal Coating w/Devoe 253
- Foam Panel Building
- Secondary Containment
- 6” 150 ANSI Inlet Connection
- 6” 150 ANSI Outlet Connection
- Catadyne Heater
- 2” Pump Out Connection
Quantity: 1
193 BBL Flare Knockout Drum
- 193 BBL Knockout
- 15 PSI MAWP
- PWHT
- Cladded Insulation
- End hutch with pumps
- 16” 150 ANSI Inlet Connection
- 16” 150 ANSI Outlet Connection
- Drawings Available
Quantity Available: 1
Reconditioned 50 PSI- 60 BBL Flare
- Knockout Drum x3
- 6’x10’ 60 BBL Knockout
- Built by Flo-Skid
- 50 PSI MAWP
- Full Internal Coating w/Devoe 253
- Heated/Skidded/Insulated w/Side Hutch
- 6” 150 ANSI Inlet Connection
- 6” 150 ANSI Outlet Connection
- 2” Pump Out Connection
Quantity Available: 3
Used 50 PSI- 60 BBL Flare Knockout Drum x2
- 6’x10’ 60 BBL Knockout
- 50 PSI MAWP
- Full Internal Coating w/Devoe 253
- Heated/Skidded/Insulated w/Side Hutch
- 3” and 4” 150 ANSI Inlet Connection
- 10” 150 ANSI Outlet Connection
- 2” Pump Out Connection
Quantity Available: 2
NEW*** 50 PSI- 60 BBL Flare Knockout Drum x2
- 6’x10’ 60 BBL Knockout
- 50 PSI MAWP
- Full Internal Coating w/Devoe 253
- Heated/Skidded/Insulated
- 8” 150 ANSI Inlet Connection
- 8” 150 ANSI Outlet Connection
- 2” Pump Out Connection
Quantity Available: 2
Largest Inventory of Flare stacks in Western Canada!
OSY has a wide variety of flarestacks. Ranging from 3”-16” diameters and 40’-110’ height and with Integral Knockouts. OSY Stocks all flare accessories ie. Arrestors, ignitors, anchors, baseplates.
All equipment is available for rent, purchase, or rental purchase.
For any information please feel free to contact Greg Cairns at (780) 806-8700 or greg@osyrentals.com. Or contact Dallas Cairns at (306) 834-4017.