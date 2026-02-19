$1B Private Canadian Land & Royalty Company Plays Active Role in Canada’s Resource Development Push Across Energy and Mining

Meeting the moment: Rife is open for business with a streamlined structure and pension-backed private royalty capital

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ – Redefined with a new, unified corporate structure, Rife is meeting the moment in Canada’s nation-building resource development in energy, mining and critical minerals. Rife’s position as an institutional capital partner comes at a time of a historic Canadian growth mandate.

“We are open for business,” said Ian Hantke, Chief Executive Officer of Rife. “There is a current need for Canadians to invest in ourselves. Rife is a strategic Canadian capital partner with access to land, capital and expertise to fund development and growth. We can help unlock the assets and potential of Canada’s globally unique resources.”

Backed by one of Canada’s largest single-employer pension funds, Rife is a $1 billion institutional partner offering patient, flexible and competitive capital. “Being wholly owned by a Canadian pension fund enables us to deploy capital more efficiently, as we benefit from a lower cost of capital and a longer investment horizon than many industry competitors. This means that what may be worth 70 cents to others is often worth $1 to us.”

Rife is one of North America’s largest private royalty companies, with direct land and investment holdings of 4.4 million acres of mineral title in Canada, and exposure to over 15 million acres across North America. As of 2026, Rife unified its corporate structure, consolidating Canpar Holdings Ltd., Evergreen Royalties Ltd. and Rife Resources Ltd. into a single operating company to strengthen its platform for future growth.

In line with the Canadian government’s mandate to think big and deliver on projects that will define the next century, Rife is actively pursuing opportunities across energy, mining and critical mineral sectors.

“We are a Calgary-based company with a longstanding Canadian history and a North American presence,” said Hantke. “We’re in the business of helping companies fund their resource projects by investing in new and existing opportunities through a royalty model aligned with the long-term success of our partners. When our partners succeed, we succeed. We’re ready to grow and invest with renewed momentum.”

About Rife

Rife is a private land and investment holding company focused on mineral title, royalty ownership, capital deployment and resource-related opportunities across the energy and mining sectors. Rife is a private, independently managed company wholly owned by the CN Pension Trust Fund, one of Canada’s largest single-employer defined benefit pension funds, whose investments are managed by the CN Investment Division (CNID). Rife actively manages one of North America’s largest private portfolios of 4.4 million gross acres of mineral title in Canada and exposure to 15 million acres across North America.

Built on a half-century tradition of trust and enduring partnerships, Rife operates as a unified corporate structure with a longstanding legacy of supporting Canadian resource development. In its 2026 restructuring, Rife aligned Canpar Holdings Ltd., Evergreen Royalties Ltd. and Rife Resources Ltd. under the Rife platform. These changes reflect a corporate name and organizational alignment only. Ownership, personnel, assets and ongoing commitments to partners remain unchanged.

Please visit: www.rife.com or email us at investment@rife.com

