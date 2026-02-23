Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial and Operating Results; Increases Base Dividend

MIDLAND, Texas, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback,” “we,” “our” or the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

FOURTH QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Average oil production of 512.8 MBO/d (969.1 MBOE/d)

Net cash provided by operating activities of $2.3 billion; Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes 1 of $1.9 billion

of $1.9 billion Cash capital expenditures of $943 million

Free Cash Flow 1 of $1.0 billion; Adjusted Free Cash Flow 1 of $1.2 billion

of $1.0 billion; Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $1.2 billion Repurchased 2.90 million shares of common stock for approximately $434 million at a weighted average price of $149.50 per share excluding excise tax; includes $305 million for the repurchase of 2.00 million shares from SGF FANG Holdings, LP (“SGF”)

Total return of capital of $734 million from stock repurchases and the declared Q4 2025 base dividend; represents 62% of Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Increased annual base dividend by 5% to $4.20 per share; declared Q4 2025 base cash dividend of $1.05 per share payable on March 12, 2026; implies a 2.4% annualized yield based on February 20, 2026 closing share price of $176.01

Repurchased $203 million in senior notes due 2051 & 2052 at 82.3% of par (~$167 million)

Redeemed $950 million of principal on $1.5 billion term loan due 2027 ($550 million currently outstanding)

Consolidated total debt and net debt as of December 31, 2025 of $14.7 billion and $14.6 billion, down 11% and 8% quarter over quarter, respectively

1 NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES

For a definition of Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share, Net Debt and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial metrics to their respective most directly comparable GAAP metrics, please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

FULL YEAR 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Average production of 497.2 MBO/d (921.0 MBOE/d)

Net cash provided by operating activities of $8.8 billion; Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes of $9.1 billion

Cash capital expenditures of $3.5 billion

Free Cash Flow of $5.5 billion; Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $5.9 billion

Repurchased 13.84 million shares of common stock for $2.0 billion, at a weighted average price of $145.26 per share excluding excise tax

Total return of capital of $3.2 billion; represents 54% of Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Declared total base-plus-variable dividends of $4.05 per share

Generated $1.7 billion in cash proceeds from non-core asset sales

Proved reserves as of December 31, 2025 of 3,618 MMBOE (49% oil), up 2% year over year; proved developed producing (“PDP”) reserves of 2,521 MMBOE (47% oil), up 6% year over year

2026 GUIDANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Full year 2026 oil production guidance of 500 – 510 MBO/d (926 – 962 MBOE/d)

Full year 2026 cash capital expenditures guidance of $3.6 – $3.9 billion. Includes approximately $100 – $150 million of capital for exploratory development in the Barnett / Woodford and multiple tests to increase oil recoveries from the existing asset base

The Company expects to complete between 5.9 – 6.3 million net lateral feet in 2026

Q1 2026 oil production guidance of 502 – 512 MBO/d (930 – 966 MBOE/d)

Q1 2026 cash capital expenditures guidance of $900 million – $975 million

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

Have repurchased 2.27 million shares of common stock in Q1 2026 (to date) for $371 million at a weighted average price of $163.60 per share excluding excise tax, which includes the repurchase of 2.00 million shares from SGF

Viper Energy, Inc. (the Company’s publicly traded mineral and royalty subsidiary, “Viper”) closed its non-Permian divestiture in February, generating $617 million of net proceeds that were used to fully repay its term loan due 2027 and the outstanding balance on its revolving credit facility

FOURTH QUARTER 2025 OPERATIONS UPDATE

The following tables provide a summary of Diamondback’s key operational updates:

Wells Drilled and Completed:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Year Ended December 31, 2025 Drilled Completed Drilled Completed Area: Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net Midland Basin 107 100 127 121 459 426 488 463 Delaware Basin — — — — 4 4 15 13 Total 107 100 127 121 463 430 503 476

Gross Wells Drilled and Completed By Zone:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Year Ended December 31, 2025 Number of Wells Drilled Number of Wells Completed Number of Wells Drilled Number of Wells Completed Midland Basin: Upper Spraberry 1 2 7 15 Middle Spraberry 12 19 36 51 Jo Mill 18 20 81 74 Lower Spraberry 20 32 93 109 Dean 5 4 18 26 Wolfcamp A 24 22 97 88 Wolfcamp B 22 22 105 102 Wolfcamp D 5 4 14 11 Barnett — 2 8 12 Midland Basin Total 107 127 459 488 Delaware Basin: 2nd Bone Spring — — — 2 3rd Bone Spring — — 3 8 Wolfcamp A — — 1 5 Delaware Basin Total — — 4 15 Total Company Operated 107 127 463 503 Average Completed Lateral Length (in feet) 12,474 12,138

Realized Average Prices:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Oil ($ per Bbl) $ 58.00 $ 69.48 $ 64.04 $ 73.52 Natural gas ($ per Mcf) $ 0.03 $ 0.48 $ 0.89 $ 0.32 Natural gas liquids ($ per Bbl) $ 13.51 $ 19.27 $ 17.88 $ 18.99 Combined ($ per BOE) $ 34.02 $ 42.71 $ 40.02 $ 46.12 Oil, hedged ($ per Bbl)(1) $ 57.07 $ 68.72 $ 63.14 $ 72.68 Natural gas, hedged ($ per Mcf)(1) $ 1.03 $ 0.82 $ 1.84 $ 0.91 Natural gas liquids, hedged ($ per Bbl)(1) $ 13.51 $ 19.27 $ 17.88 $ 18.99 Average price, hedged ($ per BOE)(1) $ 34.88 $ 42.76 $ 40.79 $ 46.38

(1) Hedged prices reflect the effect of our commodity derivative transactions on our average sales prices and include gains and losses on cash settlements for matured commodity derivatives, which we do not designate for hedge accounting. Hedged prices exclude gains or losses resulting from the early settlement of commodity derivative contracts.

Average Cash Costs per BOE:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Lease operating expenses $ 5.91 $ 5.67 $ 5.55 $ 5.87 Production and ad valorem taxes 2.21 2.77 2.53 2.91 Gathering, processing and transportation expense 1.54 1.17 1.53 1.63 General and administrative – cash component 0.65 0.69 0.62 0.68 Total operating expense – cash $ 10.31 $ 10.30 $ 10.23 $ 11.09

FINANCIAL UPDATE

Earnings Attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc.:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Year Ended December 31, 2025 (in millions, except per share amounts) Net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ (1,458 ) $ 1,664 Earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. – Diluted(1) $ (5.11 ) $ 5.73 Adjusted net income(1) $ 499 $ 3,874 Adjusted net income per common share – Diluted(1) $ 1.74 $ 13.37

(1) The Company’s earnings (loss) per diluted share amount has been computed using the two-class method in accordance with GAAP. The two-class method is an earnings allocation which reflects the respective ownership among holders of common stock and participating securities. Diluted earnings per share using the two-class method is calculated as (i) net income attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc, (ii) less the reallocation of $2 million and $8 million in earnings attributable to participating securities for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, (iii) divided by diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for the respective periods.

Cash Capital Expenditures:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in millions) Operated drilling and completion additions to oil and natural gas properties $ 748 $ 832 $ 2,951 $ 2,617 Capital workovers, non-operated additions to oil and natural gas properties and science 130 2 335 15 Infrastructure, environmental and midstream additions 65 99 237 235 Total $ 943 $ 933 $ 3,523 $ 2,867

Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow – Non-GAAP:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Year Ended December 31, 2025 (in millions) Net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ (1,458 ) $ 1,664 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,254 $ 10,281 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ 2,021 $ 9,536 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,343 $ 8,758 Free Cash Flow $ 1,002 $ 5,549 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 1,183 $ 5,892

Debt & Liquidity:

December 31, 2025 (in millions) Standalone cash $ 91 Borrowings outstanding under the credit facility $ — Remaining availability under the credit facility $ 2,500 Total standalone liquidity $ 2,591 Consolidated total debt $ 14,667 Consolidated total net debt $ 14,563

RETURN OF CAPITAL UPDATE

Diamondback announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a base cash dividend of $1.05 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2025 payable on March 12, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2026.

Diamondback’s share repurchase authorization totals $8.0 billion (excluding excise tax), with $2.3 billion remaining as of February 20, 2026. The Company expects to continue repurchases opportunistically using cash on hand, free cash flow and potential asset sale proceeds. The program has no time limit and may be suspended, modified or discontinued at the Board’s discretion. Repurchases may be executed in privately negotiated or open-market transactions, consistent with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and will be subject to market conditions, applicable regulatory and legal requirements and other factors. All shares repurchased will be retired.

On November 28, 2025, Diamondback entered into a letter agreement with SGF under which SGF may (but is not obligated to) sell up to 3.0 million shares of Diamondback common stock to Diamondback per calendar quarter through December 31, 2026 at the most recent NASDAQ closing price prior to each transaction (subject to the agreement’s terms).

The table below summarizes Diamondback’s return of capital program, including dividends and share repurchases, with future actions subject to Board approval.

Q4 2025 Q1 2026 to date Cumulative (in millions, except per share amounts, shares in thousands) Base dividend $ 1.05 Shares repurchased 2,904 2,267 40,688 Weighted average repurchase price $ 149.50 $ 163.60 $ 140.24 Total repurchase cost $ 434 $ 371 $ 5,707 Total return of capital $ 734 Return of capital % free cash flow 73 % Return of capital % adjusted free cash flow 62 %

RESERVES

Estimates of Diamondback’s proved reserves as of December 31, 2025 were prepared by Diamondback’s internal reservoir engineers and audited by Ryder Scott Company, L.P., an independent petroleum engineering firm.

The table below presents the realized prices as adjusted for differentials and contractual arrangements utilized in the computation of future cash inflows and the reference prices in accordance with applicable rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Realized and Reference Prices:

December 31, 2025 2024 Realized Prices: Oil (per Bbl) $ 64.99 $ 76.15 Natural gas (per Mcf) $ 1.32 $ 0.54 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) $ 18.87 $ 22.02 Reference Prices: Oil (per Bbl) $ 65.34 $ 75.48 Natural gas (per Mmbtu) $ 3.39 $ 2.13

Proved Reserves:

Year Ended December 31, 2025 % of Proved

Reserves 2024 % of Proved

Reserves % Change YoY (in MMBOE, except percentages) Proved developed reserves 2,521 70 % 2,385 67 % 6 % Proved undeveloped reserves 1,097 30 % 1,172 33 % (6 )% Proved reserves 3,618 100 % 3,557 100 % 2 %

Proved undeveloped (“PUD”) reserves are comprised of 1,351 horizontal locations in which we have a working interest, of which 1,321 are in the Midland Basin.

Estimated Proved Reserves:

Oil (MBbls) Natural Gas

(MMcf) Natural Gas

Liquids (MBbls) Total MBOE As of December 31, 2024 1,761,049 5,024,915 958,881 3,557,416 Extensions and discoveries 306,431 765,623 144,884 578,919 Revisions of previous estimates (173,561 ) (253,282 ) (88,310 ) (304,085 ) Purchase of reserves in place 99,239 268,935 44,547 188,609 Divestitures (37,276 ) (84,515 ) (15,463 ) (66,825 ) Production (181,462 ) (447,855 ) (80,073 ) (336,178 ) As of December 31, 2025 1,774,420 5,273,821 964,466 3,617,856

2025 Reserve Statistics:

(in MBOE, except percentages) Net proved reserve additions 396,618 Reserve replacement ratio(1) 118 % Organic reserve replacement ratio(2) 82 %

(1) Defined as the sum of extensions and discoveries, revisions, purchases and divestitures, divided by annual production.

(2) Defined as the sum of extensions and discoveries and revisions, divided by annual production.

Extensions and discoveries of reserves totaling 579 MMBOE were the primary contributor to the increase in reserves followed by net purchases of reserves totaling 122 MMBOE, with downward revisions of 304 MMBOE. PDP extensions were the result of 1,571 new wells in which the Company has an interest, and PUD extensions were the result of 582 new locations in which the Company has a working interest. Net purchases of reserves of 122 MMBOE were the net result of acquisitions of 189 MMBOE and divestitures of 67 MMBOE. Downward revisions of 304 MMBOE were primarily the result of negative revisions of 130 MMBOE associated with lower commodity prices, 129 MMBOE primarily due to PUD downgrades related to changes in the corporate development plan and 45 MMBOE primarily due to performance revisions. Divestitures of 67 MMBOE related primarily to non-core Delaware Basin assets.

The SEC PUD guidelines allow a company to book PUD reserves associated with projects that are to occur within the next five years. With its current development plan, the Company expects to continue its strong PUD conversion ratio in 2026 by converting an estimated 38% of its PUDs to a Proved Developed category, and develop approximately 89% of the consolidated 2025 year-end PUD reserves by the end of 2028.

Costs Incurred in Oil and Natural Gas Activities:

Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2023 (in millions, except BOE amounts) Acquisition costs: Proved properties $ 4,608 $ 21,275 $ 1,314 Unproved properties 5,226 15,568 1,701 Development costs 3,613 2,992 1,962 Exploration costs 212 194 768 Total $ 13,659 $ 40,029 $ 5,745 PD F&D costs per BOE(1) $ 8.52 $ 10.51 $ 9.73

(1) Defined as exploration and development costs, excluding midstream, divided by the sum of reserves associated with transfers from proved undeveloped reserves at year-end 2024 including any associated revisions in 2025 and extensions and discoveries placed on production during 2025.

2026 GUIDANCE

Below is Diamondback and Viper’s guidance for the full year 2026, which includes first quarter production and capital guidance.

2026 Guidance 2026 Guidance Diamondback Energy, Inc. Viper Energy, Inc. 2026 Net production – MBOE/d 926 – 962 120.0 – 132.0 2026 Oil production – MBO/d 500 – 510 61.0 – 67.0 Q1 2026 Oil production – MBO/d (total – MBOE/d) 502 – 512 (930 – 966) 62.5 – 64.5 (124.0 – 128.0) Unit costs ($/BOE) Lease operating expenses, including workovers $5.90 – $6.40 G&A Cash G&A $0.55 – $0.70 $0.70 – $0.90 Non-cash equity-based compensation $0.20 – $0.30 $0.10 – $0.20 DD&A $14.50 – $15.50 $17.50 – $19.50 Interest expense (net of interest income) $0.70 – $0.90 $1.90 – $2.40 Gathering, processing and transportation $1.50 – $1.70 Production and ad valorem taxes (% of revenue) ~7% ~7% Corporate tax rate (% of pre-tax income) 23% Cash tax rate (% of pre-tax income)(1) 18% – 21% 27% – 30% Q1 2026 Cash taxes ($ – million)(2) $180 – $240 $17.0 – $23.0 Cash Capital Budget ($ – million) Operated drilling and completion $3,050 – $3,270 2026 Total capital expenditures (3) $3,600 – $3,900 Q1 2026 Capital expenditures $900 – $975 Average lateral length (Ft.) ~12,900′ Net lateral footage completed (1,000’s of Ft.) 5,900′ – 6,300′

(1) Pre-tax income attributable to the Company is a non-GAAP measure. We are not able to forecast the most directly comparable GAAP measure – Income (loss) before income taxes – due to high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items that affect Income (loss) before income taxes, such as future commodity prices, pace of and costs of developing, producing and operating our interests in oil and natural gas properties, future changes in interest rates and various other business factors impacting our financial results.

(2) Excludes tax impact from Viper’s asset divestitures closed in the first quarter of 2026.

(3) Includes non-operated drilling and completion, capital workovers, science, infrastructure, midstream and environmental.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, $ in millions except per share data, shares in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid sales $ 3,033 $ 3,471 $ 13,453 $ 10,100 Sales of purchased oil 308 225 1,476 923 Other operating income 35 15 97 43 Total revenues 3,376 3,711 15,026 11,066 Costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 527 461 1,865 1,286 Production and ad valorem taxes 197 225 851 638 Gathering, processing and transportation 137 95 515 356 Purchased oil expense 306 225 1,474 921 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 1,389 1,156 5,038 2,850 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 3,652 — 3,652 — General and administrative expenses 78 72 288 213 Other operating expenses, net (128 ) 65 77 406 Total costs and expenses 6,158 2,299 13,760 6,670 Income (loss) from operations (2,782 ) 1,412 1,266 4,396 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (78 ) (34 ) (244 ) (135 ) Other income (expense), net 302 (9 ) 455 101 Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 192 36 341 137 Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, net 33 — 56 2 Total other income (expense), net 449 (7 ) 608 105 Income (loss) before income taxes (2,333 ) 1,405 1,874 4,501 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (567 ) 115 327 800 Net income (loss) (1,766 ) 1,290 1,547 3,701 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (308 ) 216 (117 ) 363 Net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ (1,458 ) $ 1,074 $ 1,664 $ 3,338 Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ (5.11 ) $ 3.67 $ 5.73 $ 15.53 Diluted $ (5.11 ) $ 3.67 $ 5.73 $ 15.53 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 285,789 291,851 289,079 213,545 Diluted 285,789 291,851 289,079 213,545

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in millions, except share amounts) December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents ($13 million and $27 million related to Viper) $ 104 $ 161 Restricted cash 2 3 Accounts receivable: Joint interest and other, net 258 198 Oil and natural gas sales, net ($262 million and $149 million related to Viper) 1,128 1,387 Inventories 86 116 Prepaid expenses and other current assets ($50 million and $31 million related to Viper) 337 245 Total current assets 1,915 2,110 Property and equipment: Oil and natural gas properties: Proved properties ($9,746 million and $3,533 million related to Viper) 71,588 59,574 Unproved properties ($4,910 million and $2,180 million related to Viper) 23,941 22,666 Other property, equipment and land 874 1,440 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment ($2,455 million and $1,081 million related to Viper) (27,782 ) (19,208 ) Property and equipment, net 68,621 64,472 Other assets 523 710 Total assets $ 71,059 $ 67,292 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued capital expenditures 1,168 943 Current maturities of debt 763 900 Other accrued liabilities 1,108 1,020 Revenues and royalties payable 1,397 1,491 Derivative instruments 15 43 Income taxes payable 149 414 Total current liabilities 4,600 4,811 Long-term debt ($2,186 million and $1,083 million related to Viper) 13,726 12,075 Deferred income taxes 9,141 9,826 Other long-term liabilities 625 718 Total liabilities 28,092 27,430 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 800,000,000 shares authorized; 284,594,908 and 290,984,373 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 32,236 33,501 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 4,740 4,238 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (7 ) (6 ) Total Diamondback Energy, Inc. stockholders’ equity 36,972 37,736 Non-controlling interest 5,995 2,126 Total equity 42,967 39,862 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 71,059 $ 67,292

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (1,766 ) $ 1,290 $ 1,547 $ 3,701 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes (754 ) (165 ) (519 ) 15 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 1,389 1,156 5,038 2,850 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 3,652 — 3,652 — (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (33 ) — (56 ) (2 ) (Gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (192 ) (36 ) (341 ) (137 ) Cash received (paid) on settlement of derivative instruments 73 (15 ) 181 (51 ) Other (424 ) 30 (430 ) 133 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 248 (103 ) 386 (42 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 12 114 (343 ) (376 ) Income taxes payable 116 138 (399 ) 87 Revenues and royalties payable (13 ) 59 15 168 Other 35 (127 ) 27 67 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,343 2,341 8,758 6,413 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to oil and natural gas properties (943 ) (933 ) (3,523 ) (2,867 ) Property acquisitions (527 ) (926 ) (5,938 ) (8,920 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 1,356 8 1,670 467 Other (4 ) (4 ) (18 ) 99 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (118 ) (1,855 ) (7,809 ) (11,221 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt 2,020 2,190 15,042 9,875 Repayment of debt (3,747 ) (2,144 ) (13,467 ) (3,502 ) Repurchased shares under repurchase program (129 ) (402 ) (1,705 ) (959 ) Repurchased shares – related party (305 ) — (305 ) — Proceeds from partial sale of investment in Viper — — — 451 Net proceeds from Viper’s issuance of common stock — — 1,232 476 Dividends paid to stockholders (286 ) (262 ) (1,156 ) (1,578 ) Dividends/distributions to non-controlling interest (127 ) (70 ) (382 ) (227 ) Other (97 ) (7 ) (266 ) (149 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (2,671 ) (695 ) (1,007 ) 4,387 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (446 ) (209 ) (58 ) (421 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 552 373 164 585 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 106 $ 164 $ 106 $ 164

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Selected Operating Data (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Production Data: Oil (MBbls) 47,174 43,785 181,462 123,325 Natural gas (MMcf) 121,805 107,249 447,855 275,680 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 21,684 19,615 80,073 49,700 Combined volumes (MBOE)(1) 89,159 81,275 336,178 218,972 Daily oil volumes (BO/d) 512,761 475,924 497,156 336,954 Daily combined volumes (BOE/d) 969,120 883,424 921,036 598,284 Average Prices: Oil ($ per Bbl) $ 58.00 $ 69.48 $ 64.04 $ 73.52 Natural gas ($ per Mcf) $ 0.03 $ 0.48 $ 0.89 $ 0.32 Natural gas liquids ($ per Bbl) $ 13.51 $ 19.27 $ 17.88 $ 18.99 Combined ($ per BOE) $ 34.02 $ 42.71 $ 40.02 $ 46.12 Oil, hedged ($ per Bbl)(2) $ 57.07 $ 68.72 $ 63.14 $ 72.68 Natural gas, hedged ($ per Mcf)(2) $ 1.03 $ 0.82 $ 1.84 $ 0.91 Natural gas liquids, hedged ($ per Bbl)(2) $ 13.51 $ 19.27 $ 17.88 $ 18.99 Average price, hedged ($ per BOE)(2) $ 34.88 $ 42.76 $ 40.79 $ 46.38 Average Cash Costs ($/BOE): Lease operating expenses $ 5.91 $ 5.67 $ 5.55 $ 5.87 Production and ad valorem taxes 2.21 2.77 2.53 2.91 Gathering, processing and transportation expense 1.54 1.17 1.53 1.63 General and administrative – cash component 0.65 0.69 0.62 0.68 Total operating expense – cash $ 10.31 $ 10.30 $ 10.23 $ 11.09 General and administrative – non-cash component $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.24 $ 0.30 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion $ 15.58 $ 14.22 $ 14.99 $ 13.02 Interest expense, net $ 0.87 $ 0.42 $ 0.73 $ 0.62

(1) Bbl equivalents are calculated using a conversion rate of six Mcf per one Bbl.

(2) Hedged prices reflect the effect of our commodity derivative transactions on our average sales prices and include gains and losses on cash settlements for matured commodity derivatives, which we do not designate for hedge accounting. Hedged prices exclude gains or losses resulting from the early settlement of commodity derivative contracts.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc., plus net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (“net income (loss)”) before non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net, interest expense, net, depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, depreciation and interest expense related to equity method investments, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, impairment of oil and natural gas properties, non-cash equity-based compensation expense, capitalized equity-based compensation expense, other non-cash transactions and provision for (benefit from) income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net income as determined by United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful because the measure allows it to evaluate the Company’s operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period without regard to its financing methods or capital structure. The Company excludes the items listed above from net income (loss) to determine Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within its industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Further, the Company excludes the effects of significant transactions that may affect earnings but are unpredictable in nature, timing and amount, although they may recur in different reporting periods. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. The Company’s computation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies or to such measure in our credit facility or any of our other contracts.

The following tables present a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ (1,458 ) $ 1,074 $ 1,664 $ 3,338 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (308 ) 216 (117 ) 363 Net income (loss) (1,766 ) 1,290 1,547 3,701 Non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (119 ) (51 ) (160 ) (188 ) Interest expense, net 78 34 244 135 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 1,389 1,156 5,038 2,850 Depreciation and interest expense related to equity method investments 17 30 84 91 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (33 ) — (56 ) (2 ) Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 3,652 — 3,652 — Non-cash equity-based compensation expense 29 24 114 95 Capitalized equity-based compensation expense (9 ) (8 ) (33 ) (30 ) Other non-cash transactions (417 ) 32 (476 ) 241 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (567 ) 115 327 800 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 2,254 2,622 10,281 7,693 Less: Adjustment for non-controlling interest 233 118 745 411 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ 2,021 $ 2,504 $ 9,536 $ 7,282

ADJUSTED NET INCOME

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. plus net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (“net income (loss)”) adjusted for non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, impairment of oil and natural gas properties, other non-cash transactions and related income tax adjustments. The Company’s computation of adjusted net income may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies or to such measure in our credit facility or any of our other contracts. Management believes adjusted net income helps investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure and compare the Company’s performance to other oil and natural gas companies by excluding from the calculation items that can vary significantly from company to company depending upon accounting methods, the book value of assets and other non-operational factors. Further, in order to allow investors to compare the Company’s performance across periods, the Company excludes the effects of significant transactions that may affect earnings but are unpredictable in nature, timing and amount, although they may recur in different reporting periods.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. to the non-GAAP measure of adjusted net income:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Adjusted Net Income (unaudited, $ in millions except per share data, shares in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2025 Amounts Amounts Per

Diluted

Share Amounts Amounts Per

Diluted

Share Net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc.(1) $ (1,458 ) $ (5.11 ) $ 1,664 $ 5.73 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (308 ) (1.08 ) (117 ) (0.41 ) Net income (loss)(1) (1,766 ) (6.19 ) 1,547 5.32 Non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (119 ) (0.42 ) (160 ) (0.55 ) (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (33 ) (0.12 ) (56 ) (0.19 ) Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 3,652 12.78 3,652 12.63 Other non-cash transactions (417 ) (1.45 ) (476 ) (1.65 ) Adjusted net income excluding above items(1) 1,317 4.60 4,507 15.56 Income tax adjustment for above items (749 ) (2.62 ) (516 ) (1.78 ) Adjusted net income(1) 568 1.98 3,991 13.78 Less: Adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling interest 69 0.24 117 0.41 Adjusted net income attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc.(1) $ 499 $ 1.74 $ 3,874 $ 13.37 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 285,789 289,079 Diluted 285,789 289,079

(1) The Company’s earnings (loss) per diluted share amount has been computed using the two-class method in accordance with GAAP. The two-class method is an earnings allocation which reflects the respective ownership among holders of common stock and participating securities. Diluted earnings per share using the two-class method is calculated as (i) net income attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc, (ii) less the reallocation of $2 million and $8 million in earnings attributable to participating securities for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and the year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, (iii) divided by diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for the respective periods.

OPERATING CASH FLOW BEFORE WORKING CAPITAL CHANGES, FREE CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

Operating cash flow before working capital changes, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, represents net cash provided by operating activities as determined under GAAP without regard to changes in working capital. The Company believes operating cash flow before working capital changes is a useful measure of an oil and natural gas company’s ability to generate cash used to fund exploration, development and acquisition activities and service debt or pay dividends. The Company also uses this measure because changes in working capital relate to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that the Company may not control and may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. This allows the Company to compare its operating performance with that of other companies without regard to financing methods and capital structure.

The Company defines Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital in excess of cash capital expenditures. The Company defines Adjusted Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as Free Cash Flow before the tax impact from divestitures, merger and transaction expenses, costs of early termination of derivatives and settlements of any treasury locks. The Company believes that Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are useful to investors as they provide a measure to compare both cash flow from operating activities and additions to oil and natural gas properties across periods on a consistent basis, adjusted, as applicable, for non-recurring impacts from divestitures, merger and transaction expenses, the early termination of derivative contracts and settlements of treasury locks. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net cash provided by operating activities as an indicator of liquidity. The Company’s computation of Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Currently, the Board has approved a return of capital commitment of at least 50% of Adjusted Free Cash Flow to the Company’s stockholders through repurchases under the share repurchase program, base dividends and variable dividends.

The following tables present a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net cash provided by operating activities to the non-GAAP measure of operating cash flow before working capital changes and to the non-GAAP measures of Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,343 $ 2,341 $ 8,758 $ 6,413 Less: Changes in cash due to changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 248 (103 ) 386 (42 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 12 114 (343 ) (376 ) Income taxes payable 116 138 (399 ) 87 Revenues and royalties payable (13 ) 59 15 168 Other 35 (127 ) 27 67 Total working capital changes 398 81 (314 ) (96 ) Operating cash flow before working capital changes 1,945 2,260 9,072 6,509 Additions to oil and natural gas properties (943 ) (933 ) (3,523 ) (2,867 ) Total Cash CAPEX (943 ) (933 ) (3,523 ) (2,867 ) Free Cash Flow 1,002 1,327 5,549 3,642 Tax impact from divestitures(1) 170 — 170 — Merger and transaction expenses(2) 11 30 105 303 Early termination of derivatives — — 67 37 Treasury locks — — 1 25 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 1,183 $ 1,357 $ 5,892 $ 4,007

(1) Includes the tax impact for the disposal of certain non-core assets.

(2) Includes $6 million and $31 million of Viper’s transaction expenses related to the Sitio Acquisition and the Drop Down for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively.

NET DEBT

The Company defines the non-GAAP measure of net debt as total debt (excluding debt issuance costs, discounts, premiums and unamortized basis adjustments) less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash that has been irrevocably deposited for the redemption of principal amounts of outstanding senior notes. Net debt should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, total debt, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Management uses net debt to determine the Company’s outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. The Company believes this metric is useful to analysts and investors in determining the Company’s leverage position because the Company has the ability to, and may decide to, use a portion of its cash and cash equivalents to reduce debt.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Net Debt (unaudited, in millions) December 31,

2025 Net Q4

Principal Borrowings/

(Repayments) September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 (in millions) Diamondback Energy, Inc.(1) $ 12,462 $ (1,330 ) $ 13,792 $ 14,212 $ 13,269 $ 12,069 Viper Energy, Inc.(1) 2,205 (435 ) 2,640 1,105 830 1,091 Total debt 14,667 $ (1,765 ) 16,432 15,317 14,099 13,160 Cash and cash equivalents (104 ) (539 ) (219 ) (1,816 ) (161 ) Net debt $ 14,563 $ 15,893 $ 15,098 $ 12,283 $ 12,999

(1) Excludes debt issuance costs, discounts, premiums and unamortized basis adjustments.

DERIVATIVES

As of February 20, 2026, the Company had the following outstanding consolidated derivative contracts, including derivative contracts at Viper. The Company’s derivative contracts are based upon reported settlement prices on commodity exchanges, with crude oil derivative settlements based on New York Mercantile Exchange West Texas Intermediate pricing and Crude Oil Brent pricing and with natural gas derivative settlements based on the New York Mercantile Exchange Henry Hub pricing. When aggregating multiple contracts, the weighted average contract price is disclosed.

Crude Oil (Bbls/day, $/Bbl) Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 Q4 2026 Long Puts – Crude Brent Oil 36,000 37,000 20,000 — Long Put Price ($/Bbl) $ 53.13 $ 52.50 $ 52.50 — Deferred Premium ($/Bbl) $ -1.73 $ -1.70 $ -1.60 — Long Puts – WTI (Magellan East Houston) 95,000 110,000 55,000 — Long Put Price ($/Bbl) $ 51.13 $ 50.00 $ 50.00 — Deferred Premium ($/Bbl) $ -1.66 $ -1.58 $ -1.49 — Long Puts – WTI (Cushing) 185,000 165,000 135,000 70,000 Long Put Price ($/Bbl) $ 51.73 $ 49.77 $ 51.02 $ 50.00 Deferred Premium ($/Bbl) $ -1.64 $ -1.65 $ -1.30 $ -1.25 Basis Swaps – WTI (Midland) 35,000 45,000 40,000 40,000 $ 0.94 $ 0.92 $ 0.91 $ 0.91 Roll Swaps – WTI — 10,000 10,000 10,000 — $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.50

Natural Gas (Mmbtu/day, $/Mmbtu) Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 Q4 2026 FY 2027 Costless Collars – Henry Hub 840,000 840,000 840,000 840,000 680,000 Floor Price ($/Mmbtu) $ 2.87 $ 2.87 $ 2.87 $ 2.87 $ 2.89 Ceiling Price ($/Mmbtu) $ 6.35 $ 6.35 $ 6.35 $ 6.35 $ 6.38 Natural Gas Basis Swaps – Waha Hub 650,000 650,000 650,000 650,000 360,000 $ -1.81 $ -1.87 $ -1.87 $ -1.75 $ -1.26 Natural Gas Basis Swaps – Houston Ship Channel 100,000 100,000 100,000 100,000 220,000 $ -0.35 $ -0.35 $ -0.35 $ -0.35 $ -0.27

