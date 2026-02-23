Whitecap Resources reports $307.2M Q4 profit, up from $233.8M last year

CALGARY – Whitecap Resources Inc. reported net income of $307.2 million in the fourth quarter, up from $233.8 million during the same period the previous year.

The company says its net income amounted to 25 cents per share during the quarter, down from 40 cents during the prior-year quarter.

Petroleum and natural gas revenue for the period ended Dec. 31 reached $1.67 billion, up year over year from $926.1 million.

Whitecap says it reached a record quarterly production of 379,606 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 176,730 during the previous year.

Last year, the company combined operations with Veren Inc. in a $15-billion deal.

Whitecap says 2025 marked an exceptional year for the company that realized immediate efficiencies across the combined asset base.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:WCP)