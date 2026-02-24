Canada crude-by-rail exports fall to 13-year low in 2025 – CER

Canadian crude oil exports by rail fell to their lowest level since 2012 in 2025, averaging 77,246 barrels per day (b/d), down 13% from 88,664 b/d in 2024, according to data released by the Canada Energy Regulator (CER).

Crude-by-rail exports reached a record 411,991 b/d in February 2020.

The decline follows the completion of the Trans Mountain Expansion project in May 2024, which alleviated long standing pipeline capacity constraints and allowed more crude to move via pipelines instead of rail.

The CER said rail volumes could remain subdued in 2026 as producers continue to favor pipelines, which are generally cheaper, safer and more reliable than rail.