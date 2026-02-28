DNO shuts oil output in Iraqi Kurdistan as precaution after strikes on Iran

Oslo-listed DNO shut down its oil production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq as a precautionary measure after Israel and the United States launched strikes on neighbouring Iran, the company told Reuters on Saturday.

“We’ve been preparing for the hard stop of operations for the last several weeks. Today, as a precautionary measure, we temporarily stopped operations and moved our people to safe locations,” DNO Executive Chairman Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani said in an interview.

DNO and its partner Genel Energy produced over 77,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) in the fourth quarter of 2025 at their Tawke and Peshkabir fields, situated close to the border with Turkey.

Iraq’s oil exports from the Kurdistan region totalled 200,000 bpd in February.

