Canada secures 30 new critical minerals partnerships and unlocks $12.1 billion in mining project capital

TORONTO, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ – Canada has what the world wants, and we are stepping up as a trusted partner in critical minerals production. Defence and clean technology supply chains depend on stable access to mineral supply, yet markets are increasingly shaped by concentration and geopolitical risks. In this environment, Canada is being looked to not only as a resource superpower but as a supplier that brings stability, sustainability and transparency to markets.

Today, during the Canadian Critical Minerals Forum at the 2026 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, joined industry and international partners to announce the second round of 30 partnerships and investments under the Critical Minerals Production Alliance (the Alliance).

Launched by Prime Minister Carney during Canada’s 2025 G7 Presidency, the Alliance transforms shared ambition into concrete action. This second round of new partnerships and investments will unlock $12.1 billion in critical minerals projects with 12 allied partners. Combined with the investments and partnerships announced in October 2025, the Alliance is now helping to mobilize $18.5 billion in Canadian critical minerals projects. These actions will strengthen supply chains, support economic growth and reduce strategic vulnerabilities in Canada and abroad.

During PDAC, Minister Hodgson also highlighted up to $64.8 million for research and development projects with international partners, as well as $10 million to support developing countries in benefiting from the global energy and digital transition.

Canada’s work with international partners is a testament to our reputation as a reliable place to do business, a premier investment destination and a trusted ally in mining and processing. By building supply with allies, coordinating investment and aligning standards, Canada is helping ensure the materials that underpin modern economies and national security remain accessible, responsibly produced and secure. This work reduces vulnerabilities for Canada and its partners while creating long-term value and high-quality jobs at home.

Quote

“This second round of partnerships and strategic investments under the Critical Minerals Production Alliance shows how we are moving from ambition to action. Canada and our allies abroad are putting real capital behind the secure, sustainable supply chains that our economies and our defence industries depend on. With these new initiatives, we are delivering the minerals the world needs and the prosperity and security Canadians deserve.”

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Quick Facts

Canada produces over 60 minerals and metals and already produces or has the potential to produce all 34 critical minerals identified on our Critical Minerals List.

Canada is widely recognized as a global leader in responsible and sustainable mining, thanks to its strong environmental safeguards, transparent and predictable regulatory systems, meaningful Indigenous partnerships, low-carbon electricity grids and world-class workforce. These advantages are why leading global ESG-conscious investors look to Canada as a trusted leader for secure, responsibly produced minerals and metals.

The Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy aims to advance the development of these resources and related value chains to drive the transition to a low-carbon economy and support advanced technology and manufacturing. Between the launch of the Strategy in 2022 and 2024, domestic production of critical minerals in Canada has increased by more than 10 percent for nine critical minerals: aluminum, graphite, lithium, magnesium (magnesite), molybdenum, niobium, platinum group metals, scandium and uranium.

On February 17, 2026, the Government of Canada announced the release of Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy, a long-term plan to support national prosperity and economic security by strengthening Canada’s defence industrial base: the network of businesses, supply chains and innovation networks that design, build, maintain and support military equipment and systems. Among many other actions, the Strategy puts in place measures and investments to accelerate critical minerals projects and support the development of Canadian supply chains that are reliable, secure and aligned with national defence and allied needs. It also enables the Government of Canada to stockpile critical and dual-use minerals, including through the Defence Production Act , to ensure reliable access to essential materials during times of increased demand or global disruption.

, to ensure reliable access to essential materials during times of increased demand or global disruption. In June 2025 at the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, G7 partners welcomed the Critical Minerals Production Alliance to work with trusted international partners to foster the development of secure, resilient critical minerals supply chains and to counter market concentration and manipulation. Represented by Envoys from each G7 country and other trusted allies, the Alliance works to accelerate the development of projects that ensure secure supply for advanced manufacturing and defence, reduce vulnerabilities and counter supply chain concentration.

Related Products

Associated Links

Follow Natural Resources Canada on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2026/02/c5478.html