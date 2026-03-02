QatarEnergy halts LNG production after military attacks on facilities

QatarEnergy has stopped production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and related products following military attacks on its operating facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City and Mesaieed Industrial City, the company said on Monday.

The state-owned energy firm did not provide details on the extent of the damage or how long the suspension would last.

QatarEnergy said it would continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

Qatar is one of the world’s largest exporters of LNG, and any prolonged disruption to output could have significant implications for global energy markets.