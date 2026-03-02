Qatar’s role in the global gas market

By Marwa Rashad

LONDON, March 2 – Qatar, one of the world’s largest liquefied natural gas producers, halted LNG and related output on Monday after strikes on facilities in Ras Laffan.

The country accounts for about 20% of global LNG exports, all of which transit the Strait of Hormuz, according to analysts. Here are some key facts:

** State-owned QatarEnergy shipped 80.97 million metric tons of LNG in 2025.

** It plans to expand output capacity to 142 million tons per annum (mtpa) by 2030, from currently 77 mtpa, which would give it about a quarter of the global market and make it the second-largest exporter after the United States.

** QE supplies Europe and predominantly Asian markets, with over 80% of customers in China, Japan, India, South Korea, Pakistan and other countries in the region.

** Traders estimate the company supplies 90%-95% of its gas under long-term contracts and 5%-10% under spot contracts.

** The country’s LNG production facilities, liquefaction plants and export infrastructure are concentrated almost entirely in Ras Laffan, about 80 kilometres northeast of Doha. ** QE produces gas from the fields that it shares with Iran. All Qatari LNG cargoes must exit the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz.

** Global energy majors Exxon Mobil, Shell, TotalEnergies, Eni, Conoco and others are investors in Qatari LNG.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)