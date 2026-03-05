US weighs oil futures market action to combat rising energy prices – WH official

The U.S. Treasury Department is expected to announce measures as soon as Thursday aimed at combating rising energy prices, including potential action involving the oil futures market, a senior White House official said.

The potential move would mark an unusual attempt by Washington to influence energy prices through financial markets, rather than physical oil supplies, as officials race to blunt the political and economic impact of rising fuel costs.

Brent crude has jumped to roughly $85 a barrel amid fears the conflict could disrupt flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a route that carries about a fifth of global oil shipments, while U.S. gasoline prices have climbed above $3 per gallon.

A Treasury spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment.

