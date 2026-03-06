Venture Global’s CP2 LNG plant costs increase by $4 billion

The anticipated construction cost for two phases of Venture Global’s CP2 LNG liquified natural gas project has jumped by $4 billion, or just under 14%, the company said in an annual report released earlier this week.

It cited design modifications, inflation and the potential impact of tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump,

Venture Global is the second largest LNG exporter in the U.S. and was responsible for most of the output growth in the country last year. The company is currently constructing phase one of the 35 million metric tons per annum facility in Louisiana.

* Venture Global estimates the cost of building the plant at between $32.5 billion and $33.5 billion, up from a previous $28 billion to $29.5 billion.

* Venture Global imports modular plants from Italy then puts them together in the U.S.

* Venture Global did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

* As of December 31, 2025, the CP2 Project had 3.0 mtpa of nameplate capacity that had not yet been sold under a long term contract, Venture Global said.

