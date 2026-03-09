Bahrain’s Bapco announces force majeure on operations

Here are some details:
* Bapco’s 380,000 barrels per day (bpd) Sitra refinery buys Saudi crude via a pipeline between the two countries, depriving Saudi Arabia of another outlet for its production
* Bapco is a major exporter of fuels including diesel, jet fuel and naphtha to countries in the Middle East and Asia
* Its refining capacity was recently increased to 380,000 bpd, from 265,000 bpd
* Bapco said that all domestic market needs remain fully secured and supplies will continue without disruption, supported by proactive plans in place
(Reporting by Ahmed Elimam; Writing by Enes Tunagur and Tala Ramadan; editing by Jacqueline Wong and Jason Neely)