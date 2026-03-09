Bahrain’s Bapco announces force majeure on operations

Bahrain’s Bapco declared force majeure on its group operations on Monday following an attack on its oil refinery complex, the company said, as the conflict in the Middle East continues to disrupt oil production.

Here are some details:

* Bapco’s 380,000 barrels per day (bpd) Sitra refinery buys Saudi crude via a pipeline between the two countries, depriving Saudi Arabia of another outlet for its production

* Bapco is a major exporter of fuels including diesel, jet fuel and naphtha to countries in the Middle East and Asia

* Its refining capacity was recently increased to 380,000 bpd, from 265,000 bpd

* Bapco said that all domestic market needs remain fully secured and supplies will continue without disruption, supported by proactive plans in place

