Pulse Seismic Inc. Receives TSX Approval for Normal Course Issuer Bid and Enters Into Automatic Share Purchase Plan

CALGARY, Alberta, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSX:PSD) (OTCQX:PLSDF) (“Pulse” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) has accepted the Company’s Notice of Intention to renew its normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”). The NCIB allows Pulse to purchase up to 2,758,077 common shares (representing 10 percent of the public float of 27,580,778 common shares as at March 5, 2026). All shares will be purchased through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading platforms. All shares purchased under the normal course issuer bid will be cancelled. The duration of the normal course issuer bid will be from March 16, 2026, through March 15, 2027. As of March 5, 2026, the Company had 50,714,857 common shares outstanding.

The Company’s purchase of shares during any trading day will not exceed 10,241 common shares (representing 25 percent of the average daily trading volume of 40,964 shares traded on the TSX during the most recently completed six calendar months preceding the filing of the Notice of Intention), subject to Pulse’s ability to make block purchases in accordance with the TSX facilities and rules.

During the period from February 24, 2025, through February 23, 2026, the NCIB allowed Pulse to purchase up to 2,770,658 common shares. During that period, Pulse purchased 120,800 common shares under the normal course issuer bid at a weighted average price of $2.56 per share. All shares were purchased through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading platforms. All shares purchased under the normal course issuer bid were cancelled.

The Company also entered into an automatic share purchase plan (“ASPP”) with a broker, in order to facilitate repurchases of Pulse’s common shares under its normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”). During the effective period of its ASPP, Pulse’s broker may purchase common shares at times when Pulse would not be active in the market due to regulatory restrictions, including insider trading rules, and Pulse’s own internal trading blackout periods. Purchases will be made by Pulse’s broker based on parameters set by Pulse when it is not in possession of any material non-public information about the Company or its securities, and in accordance with the limits and other terms of the ASPP. The ASPP has been entered into in accordance with the requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Pulse is a market leader in the acquisition, marketing and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the western Canadian energy sector. Pulse owns the largest licensable seismic data library in Canada, currently consisting of approximately 65,310 square kilometres of 3D seismic and 829,207 kilometres of 2D seismic. The library extensively covers the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin, where most of Canada’s oil and natural gas exploration and development occur.

