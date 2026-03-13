Alberta landowners take stand over years of missed payments by delinquent oil company

EDMONTON – Some Edmonton landowners are taking a stand by erecting a blockade against what they call a delinquent oil and gas company.

The group says MAGA Energy hasn’t paid its lease for three years and says as a result MAGA employees are no longer allowed on their land.

Landowners Mark Dorin and Dale Braun put up a blockade on their piece of farmland in southwest Edmonton today, where MAGA Energy operates pumpjacks.

Oil and gas companies failing to pay landowners or pay property taxes to municipalities is a long-standing issue in Alberta.

Dorin says it’s not that the province needs new laws to address the problem, but rather the existing laws just need to be enforced.

MAGA Energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2026.