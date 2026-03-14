US authorizes 13% increase in exports at Venture Global’s Plaquemines LNG terminal

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright has authorized a 13% increase in exports at Venture Global’s Plaquemines liquefied natural gas terminal in Louisiana, the U.S. Department of Energy said on Friday.

The move allows additional exports of up to 0.45 billion cubic feet per day of U.S. natural gas as LNG to non-free-trade-agreement (non-FTA) countries from the Plaquemines LNG Terminal, the DOE said in the statement.

Plaquemines LNG, which is the second-largest LNG facility in the United States, will now export up to 3.85 billion cubic feet per day to both FTA and non-FTA countries, it said.

Venture Global is the second-largest U.S. LNG exporter. Plaquemines is its second export terminal, and it shipped 2 million metric tons of LNG last month, according to LSEG data.

“We will see meaningful additions to U.S. LNG export capacity at Plaquemines immediately and other facilities commencing operations in future weeks and months,” Wright said in the statement.

(Reporting by Preetika Parashuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates and Tom Hogue)