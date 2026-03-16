ARC Resources Ltd. confirms quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share for April 15, 2026

CALGARY, AB, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ – (TSX: ARX) ARC Resources Ltd. (“ARC”) confirms a quarterly eligible dividend amount of $0.21 per share for April 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2026. At March 16, 2026, the trailing 12-month payments to shareholders total $0.78 per share.

About ARC

ARC Resources Ltd. is the largest pure-play Montney producer and one of Canada’s largest dividend-paying energy companies, featuring low-cost operations. ARC’s investment-grade credit profile is supported by commodity and geographic diversity and robust risk management practices around all aspects of the business. ARC’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ARX.

Please visit ARC’s website at www.arcresources.com or contact Investor Relations:

E-mail: IR@arcresources.com

Telephone: (403) 503-8600

Fax: (403) 509-6427

Toll Free: 1-888-272-4900

ARC Resources Ltd.

Suite 1500, 308 – 4 Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 0H7

SOURCE ARC Resources Ltd.

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