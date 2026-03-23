Alberta to streamline major project approvals

Major projects are on the horizon that will support Alberta in reaching its goals of doubling oil and gas production by 2035 and increasing market access. This accelerated process would improve coordination between government and regulatory bodies, as well as provide industry with the certainty needed to make major investments. Indigenous consultation and environmental protections will remain a priority and integral to the process when the new timeline is implemented.

“Every delay impacts jobs, investment and the opportunity Alberta needs. Setting a firm 120-day approval timeline brings discipline to the process, restores investor confidence and ensures Alberta is one of the most competitive places in the world to build major energy projects.” Danielle Smith, Premier

This initiative aligns with the province’s broader efforts to maximize the value of Alberta’s resources, improve competitiveness and strengthen energy security. It builds on the Canada-Alberta memorandum of understanding by prioritizing the development of critical infrastructure needed to increase production while reducing emissions, as well as the recent agreement-in-principle to advance environmental and impact assessments more efficiently.

“We cannot afford to spend years waiting for major project approvals after consultation and environmental assessments are completed. In an increasingly unstable global environment, there is a growing need for a reliable and responsible energy producer. Taking this step shows the world Alberta is ready to help meet this demand.” Brian Jean, Minister of Energy and Minerals

Taking action to keep the province at the forefront of permitting excellence is critical for Alberta to unleash its energy potential and would send a clear, positive signal to investors that Alberta is committed to getting major projects built.

Quick facts

The October 2025 Energy and Minerals mandate letter included direction to develop an expedited 120-day provincial approval process for priority projects designated to be in the provincial interest.

In November 2025, the governments of Canada and Alberta signed an agreement to more than double oil exports to Asian markets, address investment uncertainty and reduce emissions.

In March 2026, a new agreement between the governments of Canada and Alberta was announced to restore provincial approvals on projects within the province’s jurisdiction, reduce duplication and further unlock Alberta’s economic potential.

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