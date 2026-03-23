TOP WELL REPORT – February volumes – Oil and condensate results dominated by Whitecap Resources

Initial production data data is out for February. Alberta has reported oil, condensate, and gas; full Alberta NGL data including pentane and marketable gas is due in a couple of weeks, while Saskatchewan and BC data is due out soon. While the February data won’t be considered complete quite yet, it is nonetheless worthwhile to show the data as it stands today. Pentane volumes in Alberta will not be represented yet for February which may affect liquids results, and “gas equivalent” volumes will be used instead of “marketable gas” in cases where marketable gas is not yet available. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month.

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TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS (view on StackDX Maps) – Alberta only

Notable oil/condensate wells:

Whitecap Resources completely dominated this month’s Top Well Report, with an impressive ten of the top 15 wells, including a complete sweep of the top nine wells. The company’s Montney program drove all of these results, split between Elmworth and Kakwa. Whitecap’s top Elmworth well produced 1,506 bbl/d of oil, leading the list, while the company also produced five Kakwa condensate wells between 1,281 and 1,394 bbl/d. In addition, three more Elmworth oil wells exceeded 1,100 bbl/d, highlighting both the oil-weighted strength at Elmworth and the condensate-rich performance at Kakwa.

completely dominated this month’s Top Well Report, with an impressive ten of the top 15 wells, including a complete sweep of the top nine wells. The company’s Montney program drove all of these results, split between Elmworth and Kakwa. Whitecap’s top Elmworth well produced 1,506 bbl/d of oil, leading the list, while the company also produced five Kakwa condensate wells between 1,281 and 1,394 bbl/d. In addition, three more Elmworth oil wells exceeded 1,100 bbl/d, highlighting both the oil-weighted strength at Elmworth and the condensate-rich performance at Kakwa. ARC Resources Ltd. had one Montney well in the top 15, a condensate well at Karr that produced 1,022 bbl/d in the month.

had one Montney well in the top 15, a condensate well at Karr that produced 1,022 bbl/d in the month. Prairie Thunder Resources had a strong showing with a Charlie Lake well at Cecil producing 1,126 bbl/d of oil, making it the WCSB’s top producing Charlie Lake well in February.

had a strong showing with a Charlie Lake well at Cecil producing 1,126 bbl/d of oil, making it the WCSB’s top producing Charlie Lake well in February. Tamarack Valley Energy added a Charlie Lake well at Wembley at 1,048 bbl/d.

added a Charlie Lake well at Wembley at 1,048 bbl/d. Cygnet Energy appeared on the list with a Montney well at Placid producing 949 bbl/d of oil.

appeared on the list with a Montney well at Placid producing 949 bbl/d of oil. Spartan Delta rounded out the group with a Duvernay oil well at Gilby that produced 918 bbl/d.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – February volumes – Alberta only

*partial February data only, AB pentane volumes not yet reported. “Gas equivalent” volumes represented in gas column until “marketable gas” is reported.

**TOP WELL REPORTS generally filter out oil sands/thermal wells, and only consider onshore Canadian production. However, StackDX Intel subscribers can choose their own well types and include or exclude these wells