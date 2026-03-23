Trump says US has ‘major points of agreement’ in talks with Iran

Trump said the conversations that took place on Sunday would to continue on Monday and that if the negotiations continued productively, there would be a deal very soon.
Trump added that his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner held the talks.
Earlier Trump said he had given orders to postpone any military strikes against Iranian power plants for five days, hours ahead of a deadline that threatened further escalation in the conflict now in its fourth week.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey, Humeyra Pamuk and Bhargav Acharya; Editing by David Ljunggren)