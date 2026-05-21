BOE Report

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Announces Voting Results From Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX – PEY) (“Peyto“) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular – proxy statement dated April 2, 2026 were elected as directors of Peyto at Peyto’s annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting“) held on May 21, 2026. The detailed results of the votes for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and the advisory vote on executive compensation held at the Meeting are set out below.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nine nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Peyto:

Nominee   Outcome
of Vote		   Votes For   Votes
Withheld
Donald Gray   Elected   95,697,898   7,796,825
Brian Davis   Elected   96,684,903   6,809,820
Darren Gee   Elected   96,279,050   7,215,673
Jean-Paul Lachance   Elected   101,968,585   1,526,138
Jocelyn McMinn   Elected   98,870,578   4,624,145
John W. Rossall   Elected   102,294,688   1,200,035
Debra Gerlach   Elected   102,166,844   1,327,879
Nicki Stevens   Elected   101,605,821   1,888,902


Appointment of Auditors 

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of Peyto until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:

  Votes For Percent (%) Votes
Withheld

Percent (%)
  104,772,706 97.18 3,040,659 2.82


Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the non-binding advisory resolution concerning Peyto’s approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

  Votes For Percent (%) Votes
Against

Percent (%)
  99,331,642 95.98 4,163,080 4.02


For further information please contact:

Jean-Paul Lachance
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone:        (403) 451-4111        
Fax:        (403) 451-4100