Pembina targets 5%-7% annual fee-based core profit growth through 2030

Canadian oil and gas company Pembina Pipeline said on Tuesday it expects to deliver 5% to 7% compound annual fee-based adjusted core profit per share growth through 2030, supported by higher utilization of existing assets and contributions from sanctioned new projects.

* The company said its long-term growth plans include continued investment in its core business, as well as additional investments in liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, gas-to-power and emissions reduction infrastructure.

* Pembina also said it has entered into incremental hedges for 2026.

* The company said that about 65% of its 2026 frac spread exposure is currently hedged, with around 40% hedged in the first and fourth quarters and about 90% in the second and third quarters.

* The weighted average price of the current frac-spread hedges, excluding transportation and processing costs, is about C$35.40 ($25.44) per barrel, the company said.

* Pembina added that it is poised to benefit from growing global energy demand, increasing strategic relevance of Canadian energy and emerging demand drivers such as LNG, petrochemicals and data center power demand.

(Reporting by Katha Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)