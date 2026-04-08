Competition Bureau obtains a court order to advance investigation into Keyera’s proposed acquisition in oil and gas industry

GATINEAU, QC, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ – The Competition Bureau has obtained a court order to gather information to advance its investigation into Keyera Corp’s (Keyera) proposed acquisition of the Canadian natural gas liquids business of Plains All American Pipeline LP (Plains).

Both Keyera and Plains are important midstream oil & gas companies in Canada. They also transport, fractionate, store, and market natural gas liquids in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, including ethane, propane, butane, and condensate.

The Bureau is investigating whether the proposed transaction is likely to result in a substantial lessening or prevention of competition in the Canadian oil & gas industry. The Bureau is also assessing whether the transaction raises barriers for competitors and new market entrants or entrenches Keyera’s competitive position in the energy infrastructure marketplace.

The Federal Court order requires Inter Pipeline Ltd, another player in the Canadian oil & gas industry, to produce records and information that are relevant to the Bureau’s investigation.

Quick facts

Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, is a key hub for natural gas liquids in Canada. According to the Alberta Energy Regulator, approximately 87% of all fractionation activity in Alberta occurs in and around Fort Saskatchewan.

Keyera is a Canadian energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with operations in both Alberta and Oklahoma.

Plains is a US-based midstream energy business with operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. Natural gas liquids are byproducts of natural gas production. They are used to heat homes, dry crops, manufacture petrochemicals, and are blended with crude oil, among other uses. The products are sold both within Canada and around the world.

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The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

SOURCE Competition Bureau

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2026/08/c1574.html