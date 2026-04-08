Discount on Western Canada Select narrows

The discount on Western Canada Select crude oil to North American benchmark West Texas Intermediate futures narrowed on Wednesday.

WCS for May delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, settled at $14.90 a barrel below the U.S. benchmark WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, compared with $16.65 on Tuesday.

* The WCS differential narrowed on Wednesday after trading on Tuesday at its steepest discount since early 2024.

* The differential had widened as the price of the North American benchmark WTI soared due to the Iran war.

* But global oil prices plummeted on Wednesday, falling below $100 a barrel, on hope of the Strait of Hormuz reopening after U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran.

(Reporting by Amanda Stephenson in Calgary; Editing by Leroy Leo)