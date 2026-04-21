North Dakota crude output to rise as operators eye high oil prices 

Energy companies look at futures prices rather than daily price moves to decide whether or not to increase drilling because it can take six to nine months for first oil after drilling and fracturing a new well. There are currently 10 hydraulic fracturing crews operating in the state, with one operator in North Dakota set to pick up an additional rig and frac crew in July, said Nathan Anderson, director of the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources. There has been a 13% increase in deployment of workover rigs in North Dakota, from 110 to 125 as operators look to optimize existing production, according to Anderson. Workover rigs are typically used to maintain existing wells rather than drilling new ones.
“When the Iran conflict happened, those operators that had curtailed or shut in production during the low price environment started to bring that production online,” Anderson said, adding that March production is expected to rise. “Drilling rigs is a different story…I think operators are cautious to pick up rig activity because they don’t understand the duration of this,” Anderson said in reference to uncertainty surrounding the Iran war and volatility in oil prices. Since the start of the current war in Iran, U.S. crude futures have traded at a high of $119.48 a barrel on March 9 and a low of $69.20 on March 2. Oil production in North Dakota, the third-largest U.S. oil-producing state, rose by 4,000 barrels per day to 1.13 million bpd in February, according to the department’s latest data.
(Reporting by Georgina McCartney in Houston; Editing by Daniel Wallis)