AER Order Suspends MAGA Energy Operations

Based on MAGA’s unpaid municipal taxes, AER and Orphan Well Association debt, and failure to meet its commitments, the Director assessed that the Licensee does not have the capacity to fulfill its regulatory and liability obligations. MAGA currently holds 581 wells, 108 facilities, and 801 pipeline segments.

The order requires MAGA to address its non-compliances. All requirements of the order must be met before the AER will grant approval to resume operations.

These requirements include addressing the Remediation Regulation(opens in new window) for multiple sites, resolving outstanding field inspections, complying with the Pipeline Rules(opens in new window), fulfilling mandatory closure spend quota obligations, addressing overdue mineral-lease expired wells, and submitting site-specific liability assessments.

If compliance is not achieved, the AER may use further compliance and enforcement tools. As described in Manual 013, these tools include notices of noncompliance, warnings, orders, administrative sanctions or administrative penalties.

A copy of the full order is here.

For more information on the AER’s Compliance and Enforcement tools, visit Compliance and Enforcement.

See the official announcement on the AER website here.