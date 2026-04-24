ROK Resources Files 2025 Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis

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REGINA, SK / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2026 / ROK Resources Inc. (“ROK” or the “Company“) (TSXV:ROK)(OTCQB:ROKRF) announces the Company has filed its Annual Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31st, 2025.

2025 Financial and Operating Highlights

Working Capital Surplus: Adjusted Net Surplus of $4.5 million, as compared to $10.6 million of Adjusted Net Debt at previous year-end;

Adjusted Net Surplus of $4.5 million, as compared to $10.6 million of Adjusted Net Debt at previous year-end; Realized Commodity Hedge Gains: Realized net hedge gains on commodity contracts of $7.2 million with the Company currently ~90% unhedged and exposed to spot pricing;

Realized net hedge gains on commodity contracts of $7.2 million with the Company currently ~90% unhedged and exposed to spot pricing; Strong Base Production: Daily average production of 3,591 boepd (66% liquids) despite limited operational activity;

Daily average production of 3,591 boepd (66% liquids) despite limited operational activity; Executed NCIB: Repurchased and cancelled a total of 2,005,500 common shares at an average price of $0.192 per share; and

Repurchased and cancelled a total of 2,005,500 common shares at an average price of $0.192 per share; and Funds from Operations: Funds from Operations of $27.4 million in line with forecast.

Financial (expressed in $000s except where stated) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Year 2025 Year 2024 Net loss (10,329 ) (5,146 ) (10,795 ) (636 ) Basic ($/share) (0.05 ) (0.02 ) (0.05 ) (0.00 ) Diluted ($/share) (0.05 ) (0.02 ) (0.05 ) (0.00 ) Funds flow 1,734 5,601 20,394 22,393 Basic ($/share) 0.01 0.03 0.09 0.10 Diluted ($/share) 0.01 0.03 0.09 0.10 Expenditures on property, plant and equipment 72 7,334 5,012 17,387

Operating (expressed in $000s except where stated) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Year 2025 Year 2024 Oil and Natural Gas Sales 14,417 21,168 68,175 85,190 Royalties (2,267 ) (3,570 ) (11,275 ) (14,972 ) Operating Expenses (8,937 ) (10,326 ) (38,458 ) (44,306 ) Operating Income 3,213 7,272 18,442 25,912 Processing and other income (1) 420 768 1,711 2,856 Realized gain on commodity contracts 197 862 7,230 2,676 Funds from Operations 3,830 8,902 27,383 31,444 Average daily production Crude oil (bbl/d) 1,828 2,215 1,987 2,211 NGLs (boe/d) 333 430 366 411 Natural gas (mcf/d) 6,761 8,038 7,424 8,220 Total (boe/d) 3,288 3,985 3,591 3,992 Operating Netback per boe Oil and Natural Gas Sales 47.67 57.74 52.02 58.30 Royalties (7.50 ) (9.74 ) (8.60 ) (10.25 ) Operating Expenses (29.55 ) (28.17 ) (29.34 ) (30.32 ) Operating Netbacks ($/boe) 10.62 19.83 14.08 17.73 Funds from Operations ($/boe) 12.66 24.28 20.89 21.52 Operating Income Profit Margin 22.3 % 34.3 % 27.1 % 30.4 % Funds from Operations Profit Margin 26.6 % 42.1 % 40.2 % 36.9 %

Share information Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Year 2025 Year 2024 Common shares outstanding, end of period 217,763,815 219,769,315 217,763,815 219,769,315 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 217,763,815 218,928,011 218,964,405 218,546,943 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 217,934,725 218,928,011 219,023,929 218,726,318

Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures” section below for details regarding adjustments to processing and other income for purposes of calculating “Funds from Operations”.

The Company has also filed its annual oil and gas disclosure documents, including the statements and reports required under National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities. All filings will be made available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company website www.rokresources.ca.

Normal Course Issuer Bid Renewal

The Company intends to renew its normal course issuer bid (“NCIB“) which allows for the cancellation of up to 10% of its outstanding Public Float (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) during a one-year period from the date of acceptance of the NCIB from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV“). The existing NCIB expires June 9th, 2026.

About ROK

ROK is primarily engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It has offices located in both Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada and Calgary, Alberta, Canada. ROK’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “ROK”.

For further information, please contact:

Bryden Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer

Jared Lukomski, Senior Vice President, Land & Business Development

Phone: (306) 522-0011

Email: investor@rokresources.ca

Website: www.rokresources.ca

Non-IFRS Measures

The non-IFRS measures referred to above do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards (“IFRS“) and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Management uses this non-IFRS measurement to provide its shareholders and investors with a measurement of the Company’s financial performance and are not intended to represent operating profits nor should they be viewed as an alternative to cash provided by operating activities, net income or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. The reader is cautioned that these amounts may not be directly comparable to measures for other companies where similar terminology is used.

“Operating Income” is calculated by deducting royalties and operating expense from total sales revenue. Total sales revenue is comprised of oil and gas sales. The Company refers to Operating Income expressed per unit of production as an “Operating Netback”. “Operating Income Profit Margin” is calculated by the Company as Operating Income as a percentage of oil and natural gas sales. “Funds from Operations” is calculated by adding other income and realized gains/losses on commodity contracts (“hedging”) to Operating Income. “Funds from Operations Profit Margin” is calculated by the Company as Funds from Operations as a percentage of oil and natural gas sales.

The following table reconciles the aforementioned non-IFRS measures:

($000s) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Year 2025 Year 2024 Oil and natural gas sales 14,417 21,168 68,175 85,190 Royalties (2,267 ) (3,570 ) (11,275 ) (14,972 ) Operating expenses (8,937 ) (10,326 ) (38,458 ) (44,306 ) Operating Income 3,213 7,272 18,442 25,912 Processing and other income (1)(2) 420 768 1,711 2,856 Realized gain on commodity contracts 197 862 7,230 2,676 Funds from Operations 3,830 8,902 27,383 31,444 Sales volume (boe) 302,471 366,598 1,310,587 1,461,250 Per boe Oil and natural gas sales 47.67 57.74 52.02 58.30 Royalties (7.50 ) (9.74 ) (8.60 ) (10.25 ) Operating expenses (29.55 ) (28.17 ) (29.34 ) (30.32 ) Operating Netback 10.62 19.83 14.08 17.73 Funds from Operations 12.66 24.28 20.89 21.52 Operating Income Profit Margin 22.3 % 34.3 % 27.1 % 30.4 % Funds from Operations Profit Margin 26.6 % 42.1 % 40.2 % 36.9 %

Non-cash revenue derived from management fee that is recognized over time from deferred revenue is excluded from processing and other income for the calculation of Funds from Operations. Insurance payout of $1.0 million received during the year ended December 31, 2025, for lost facilities due to fire is excluded from processing and other income for the calculation of Funds from Operations.

“Net Surplus (Debt)” includes the undiscounted face value of all indebtedness of the Company, such as the Credit Facility and Lease Obligations (each as defined within the Company’s audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025), net of Adjusted Working Capital. “Adjusted Working Capital” is calculated as current assets less current liabilities, excluding current portion of debt, lease liability, and RSU liability as defined on the Company’s statement of financial position within the Company’s audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025. “Adjusted Net Surplus (Debt)” is calculated by removing the “mark-to-market fair value of the current portion of risk management contracts” and “lease obligations” (each as defined within the Company’s audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025) and non-cash deferred revenue liability derived from non-core business activities from Net Surplus (Debt).

The following table reconciles the aforementioned non-IFRS measures:

($000s) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents 5,744 – Accounts receivable 6,675 11,528 Prepaids and deposits 220 284 Risk management contracts 141 (771 ) Accounts payable (8,154 ) (15,346 ) Adjusted working capital 4,626 (4,305 ) Credit Facility – (7,349 ) Lease obligations (324 ) (475 ) Adjusted working capital 4,626 (4,305 ) Net surplus (debt) 4,302 (12,129 ) Remove: Current portion of risk management contracts (141 ) 771 Remove: Lease obligations 324 475 Remove: Deferred revenue liability (non-cash) – 322 Adjusted net surplus (debt) 4,485 (10,561 )

“Funds Flow” includes all cash from (used in) operating activities and is calculated before the change in non-cash working capital. “Funds Flow Basic ($/share)” and “Funds Flow Diluted ($/share)” are calculated by dividing Funds Flow by the weighted average number of basic shares and weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding, respectively, for the relevant period, as presented within the Company’s audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025. These are considered key measures of operating performance and capital management as they demonstrate the Company’s ability to generate the cash necessary to repay debt and fund capital investments. Management believes that by excluding the temporary impact of changes in non-cash operating working capital, each of these provide useful measures of ROK’s ability to generate cash that are not subject to short-term movements in non-cash operating working capital.

The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities to Funds Flow:

($000s) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Year 2025 Year 2024 Cash (used in) provided by operating activities 236 7,911 18,603 22,201 Change in non-cash working capital 1,498 (2,310 ) 1,791 192 Funds Flow 1,734 5,601 20,394 22,393

Conversion Measures

Production volumes and reserves are commonly expressed on a barrel of oil equivalent (“boe“) basis whereby natural gas volumes are converted at the ratio of 6 thousand cubic feet (“Mcf“) to 1 barrel of oil (“bbl“). Although the intention is to sum oil and natural gas measurement units into one basis for improved analysis of results and comparisons with other industry participants, boe’s may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf to 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In recent years, the value ratio based on the price of crude oil as compared to natural gas has been significantly higher than the energy equivalency of 6:1 and utilizing a conversion of natural gas volumes on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

Abbreviations

bbls/d bopd barrels per day barrels per day boepd barrels oil equivalent per day IP Initial Production NGLs Natural Gas Liquids Mboe Mg/l Thousands of barrels of oil equivalent Milligrams per Litre MMboe Millions of barrels of oil equivalent PDP Proved Developed Producing TP Total Proved Reserves TPP Total Proved and Probable Reserves WTI CA$ US$ West Texas Intermediate, the reference price paid in U.S. dollars at Cushing, Oklahoma for the crude oil standard grade Canadian dollars U.S. dollars

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s objectives, goals, or future plans and the expected results thereof. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental, and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in ROK’s public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca; and other matters discussed in this news release. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: ROK Resources Inc.

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