SECURE announces results of the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ – SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. (“SECURE” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: SES), a leading waste management and energy infrastructure company, is pleased to announce that all of the nominees proposed as directors and listed in the management information circular dated March 16, 2026, were elected as directors of the Corporation at its Annual Meeting of the Shareholders held on April 30, 2026 (the “Meeting”). KPMG LLP was also reappointed as the Corporation’s independent auditors at the Meeting.

A recording of the Meeting is available on SECURE’s website at https://secure.ca/financial-statements-and-events

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Rene Amirault 161,428,632 96.020 % 6,690,435 3.980 % Mark Bly 160,662,446 95.565 % 7,456,621 4.435 % Mick Dilger 161,446,632 96.031 % 6,672,435 3.969 % Allen Gransch 161,459,461 96.039 % 6,659,606 3.961 % Wendy Hanrahan 161,208,179 95.889 % 6,910,888 4.111 % Joseph Lenz 160,313,846 95.357 % 7,805,221 4.643 % Susan Riddell Rose 142,444,324 84.728 % 25,674,743 15.272 % Deanna Zumwalt 161,415,155 96.012 % 6,703,912 3.988 %

In addition, the resolution regarding the approval on a non-binding and advisory basis of the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation were also approved at the Meeting as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Approval on a non-binding and advisory basis of the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation 160,799,427 95.646 % 7,319,640 4.354 %

ABOUT SECURE

SECURE is a leading waste management and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with an extensive network of assets across western Canada and North Dakota. Through its Waste Management segment, SECURE operates long-life, permitted processing, recovery, and disposal infrastructure that supports the safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible management of waste from energy and industrial activity, including the recycling of metals and recovered oil and the use of specialty chemical solutions to reduce waste intensity and improve operational efficiency. SECURE’s Energy Infrastructure segment includes crude oil pipelines, terminals, and storage facilities that optimize, store, and transport crude oil to market, enhancing customer value through product quality optimization, improved pricing, and reduced emissions while protecting the environment.

SECURE’s shares trade under the symbol SES and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

SOURCE SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2026/30/c2914.html