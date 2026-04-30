US crude oil output rose to two-month high in February, EIA says

U.S. field production of crude oil rose to 13.63 million barrels per day in February, the highest since December, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Thursday.

U.S. oil production in February was up both month-on-month and year-over-year. Output averaged 13.24 million bpd in January this year and February last year, the EIA data showed.

U.S. oil demand also rose in February, led by a multi-year jump in demand for distillate fuel oils, which include diesel and heating oil, the EIA data showed.

Product supplied of crude oil and petroleum products, the EIA’s proxy for demand, averaged 21.14 million bpd in February, up from 20.65 million bpd in January and the highest since August last year, the data showed.

Demand for distillate fuel oils rose from about 4 million bpd in January to 4.21 million bpd in February, the highest since February 2022, the EIA data showed.

Meanwhile, U.S. gross natural gas production from the Lower 48 states rose to 134.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in February, up from 132.0 bcfd in January but down from a record 136.0 bcfd in December.

In top gas-producing states, monthly output in February rose by 2.8% to 38.3 bcfd in Texas and 0.4% to 21.4 bcfd in Pennsylvania, the EIA said.

That compares with a monthly all-time high of 38.7 bcfd in December 2025 in Texas and 21.9 bcfd in December 2021 in Pennsylvania.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan and Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)