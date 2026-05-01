Imperial announces first quarter 2026 financial and operating results

Quarterly net income of $940 million

Cash flows from operating activities of $756 million and cash flows from operating activities excluding working capital 1 of $1,239 million

of $1,239 million Quarterly Upstream production of 419,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day

Kearl quarterly production of 259,000 total gross oil-equivalent barrels per day (183,000 barrels Imperial’s share)

Cold Lake quarterly production of 155,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day

Downstream refinery capacity utilization of 88 percent

Intend to renew normal course issuer bid in June 2026

CALGARY, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Imperial (TSE: IMO) (NYSE American: IMO):

First quarter millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2026 2025 ∆I Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) 940 1,288 (348) Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars) 1.94 2.52 (0.58) Capital and exploration expenditures 478 398 +80

Imperial reported estimated net income in the first quarter of $940 million, up from net income of $492 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily driven by the absence of identified items1 and by higher prices, partially offset by lower volumes. Excluding identified items1, estimated net income in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $968 million.

Quarterly cash flows from operating activities were $756 million, compared to $1,918 million generated in the fourth quarter of 2025. Excluding the impact of working capital1, cash flows from operating activities were $1,239 million, compared to $1,260 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

“Against a backdrop of significant volatility in global commodity markets, we remain committed to our long-standing corporate strategy of maximizing the value of our existing assets while progressing advantaged growth opportunities,” said John Whelan, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

Upstream production in the quarter averaged 419,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day. At Kearl, quarterly total gross production averaged 259,000 barrels per day (183,000 barrels Imperial’s share) including the impact of a third-party natural gas supply outage. Cold Lake averaged 155,000 barrels per day with continued strong solvent-assisted SAGD performance from its advantaged production at Grand Rapids. The company’s share of Syncrude production in the quarter averaged 72,000 gross barrels per day, and was impacted by unplanned coker downtime.

Downstream throughput in the quarter averaged 384,000 barrels per day, resulting in refinery capacity utilization of 88 percent. Throughput was impacted by unplanned downtime and a disruption of synthetic crude feedstock caused by Syncrude’s coker outage. Petroleum product sales averaged 441,000 barrels per day.

During the quarter, Imperial returned $350 million to shareholders through dividend payments and declared a second quarter dividend of 87 cents per share.

“Our competitive advantages of scale and a long-standing commitment to technology and innovation continue to support our corporate strategy and advantaged integrated business model. I am confident in our ability to generate superior cash flow, underpinning our reliable and growing dividend and our industry-leading share buyback program,” said Whelan.

First quarter highlights

Net income of $940 million or $1.94 per share on a diluted basis, compared to $1,288 million or $2.52 per share in the first quarter of 2025.

compared to $1,288 million or $2.52 per share in the first quarter of 2025. Cash flows from operating activities of $756 million, compared to cash flows from operating activities of $1,527 million in the first quarter of 2025. Cash flows from operating activities excluding working capital 1 of $1,239 million, compared to $1,760 million in the first quarter of 2025.

compared to cash flows from operating activities of $1,527 million in the first quarter of 2025. Cash flows from operating activities excluding working capital of $1,239 million, compared to $1,760 million in the first quarter of 2025. Capital and exploration expenditures totaled $478 million, up from $398 million in the first quarter of 2025.

up from $398 million in the first quarter of 2025. The company returned $350 million to shareholders in the first quarter of 2026 through dividends paid.

through dividends paid. Upstream production averaged 419,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, up from 418,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day in the first quarter of 2025.

up from 418,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day in the first quarter of 2025. Total gross bitumen production at Kearl averaged 259,000 barrels per day (183,000 barrels Imperial’s share), up from 256,000 barrels per day (181,000 barrels Imperial’s share) in the first quarter of 2025, despite the impact of a third-party natural gas supply outage.

(183,000 barrels Imperial’s share), up from 256,000 barrels per day (181,000 barrels Imperial’s share) in the first quarter of 2025, despite the impact of a third-party natural gas supply outage. Gross bitumen production at Cold Lake averaged 155,000 barrels per day , up from 154,000 barrels per day in the first quarter of 2025.

, up from 154,000 barrels per day in the first quarter of 2025. The company’s share of gross production from Syncrude averaged 72,000 barrels per day, compared to 73,000 barrels per day in the first quarter of 2025. Lower volumes at Syncrude were driven by unplanned coker downtime, partially offset by improved mine reliability.

compared to 73,000 barrels per day in the first quarter of 2025. Lower volumes at Syncrude were driven by unplanned coker downtime, partially offset by improved mine reliability. Refinery throughput averaged 384,000 barrels per day, compared to 397,000 barrels per day in the first quarter of 2025. Capacity utilization was 88 percent, compared to 91 percent in the first quarter of 2025. Lower refinery throughput and capacity utilization were primarily due to unplanned downtime and a disruption of synthetic crude feedstock caused by Syncrude’s coker outage.

compared to 397,000 barrels per day in the first quarter of 2025. Capacity utilization was 88 percent, compared to 91 percent in the first quarter of 2025. Lower refinery throughput and capacity utilization were primarily due to unplanned downtime and a disruption of synthetic crude feedstock caused by Syncrude’s coker outage. Petroleum product sales were 441,000 barrels per day, compared to 455,000 barrels per day in the first quarter of 2025, mainly due to the lower volumes in the supply channel.

compared to 455,000 barrels per day in the first quarter of 2025, mainly due to the lower volumes in the supply channel. Chemical net income of $24 million in the quarter, compared to $31 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Recent business environment

During the first quarter of 2026, the price of crude oil increased relative to the fourth quarter of 2025, while the Canadian WTI/WCS spread widened. Geopolitical events in the Middle East and increasing supply uncertainty continued to drive volatility in crude oil prices and heavy crude differentials. Industry refining margins improved in the first quarter of 2026, impacted by industry supply outages.

During 2025, the United States implemented and adjusted a variety of trade-related measures, including tariffs on certain imports from Canada and several other countries. In response, Canada announced its own retaliatory tariffs. Based on Imperial’s assessment of these actions and their effects to date, the company does not expect them to have a material impact on its consolidated financial position, results of operations, or cash flows.

Operating results

First quarter 2026 vs. first quarter 2025

First Quarter millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2026 2025 Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) 940 1,288 Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars) 1.94 2.52

Upstream Net income (loss) factor analysis millions of Canadian dollars 2025 Price Volume Royalty Other 2026 731 (80) (50) 10 (141) 470

Price – Average bitumen realizations decreased by $7.10 per barrel, primarily driven by a weaker WTI/WCS spread. Synthetic crude oil realizations decreased by $2.66 per barrel, primarily driven by a weaker Synthetic/WTI spread.

Volume – Inventory impacts partially offset by higher production.

Other – Primarily due to unfavourable foreign exchange impacts of about $100 million.

Marker prices and average realizations First Quarter Canadian dollars, unless noted 2026 2025 West Texas Intermediate (US$ per barrel) 72.67 71.42 Western Canada Select (US$ per barrel) 58.33 58.83 WTI/WCS Spread (US$ per barrel) 14.34 12.59 Bitumen (per barrel) 68.21 75.31 Synthetic crude oil (per barrel) 96.13 98.79 Average foreign exchange rate (US$) 0.73 0.70

Production First Quarter thousands of barrels per day 2026 2025 Kearl (Imperial’s share) 183 181 Cold Lake 155 154 Syncrude (a) 72 73 Kearl total gross production (thousands of barrels per day) 259 256

(a) In the first quarter of 2026, Syncrude gross production included about 8 thousand barrels per day of bitumen and other products (2025 – 2 thousand barrels per day) that were exported to the operator’s facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline.

Lower production at Syncrude driven by unplanned coker downtime, partially offset by improved mine reliability.

Downstream Net income (loss) factor analysis millions of Canadian dollars 2025 Margins Other 2026 584 (30) 57 611

Other – Primarily due to product mix effects.

Refinery utilization and petroleum product sales First Quarter thousands of barrels per day, unless noted 2026 2025 Refinery throughput 384 397 Refinery capacity utilization (percent) 88 91 Petroleum product sales 441 455

Lower refinery throughput and capacity utilization were primarily due to unplanned downtime and a disruption of synthetic crude feedstock caused by Syncrude’s coker outage.

Lower petroleum product sales were primarily due to lower volumes in the supply channel.

Chemicals Net income (loss) factor analysis millions of Canadian dollars 2025 Margins Other 2026 31 (10) 3 24

Corporate and other First Quarter millions of Canadian dollars 2026 2025 Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) (165) (58)

Current year results reflect higher incentive compensation as a result of the higher share price.

Liquidity and capital resources First Quarter millions of Canadian dollars 2026 2025 Cash flows from (used in): Operating activities 756 1,527 Investing activities (450) (377) Financing activities (419) (365) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (113) 785 Cash and cash equivalents at period end 1,029 1,764

Cash flows from operating activities primarily reflect lower earnings and unfavourable working capital impacts.

Cash flows used in investing activities primarily reflect higher additions to property, plant and equipment.

Cash flows used in financing activities primarily reflect:

First Quarter millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2026 2025 Dividends paid 350 307 Per share dividend paid (dollars) 0.72 0.60 Share repurchases (a) — — Number of shares purchased (millions) (a) — —

(a) The company did not purchase any shares in the first quarter of 2026 and 2025.

Key financial and operating data follow.

Forward-looking statements

Statements of future events or conditions in this report, including projections, targets, expectations, estimates, and business plans, are forward-looking statements. Similarly, discussion of roadmaps or future plans related to carbon capture, transportation and storage, biofuel, hydrogen, and other future plans to reduce emissions and emission intensity of the company, its affiliates and third parties are dependent on future market factors, such as continued technological progress, policy support and timely rule-making and permitting, and represent forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as believe, anticipate, intend, propose, plan, goal, seek, estimate, expect, future, continue, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this report include, but are not limited to, references to the renewal of the company’s normal course issuer bid; the company’s strategy of maximizing asset value while progressing growth opportunities; the company’s commitment to technology and innovation; the company’s ability to generate cash flow, grow dividends and deliver share buybacks; and the impact on the company of trade-related actions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the company’s current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions at the time the statements are made. Actual future financial and operating results, including expectations and assumptions concerning, for the renewal of the company’s normal course issuer bid, approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and participation of the company’s majority shareholder; future energy demand, supply and mix; production rates, growth and mix across various assets; project plans, timing, costs, technical evaluations and capacities and the company’s ability to effectively execute on these plans and operate its assets; the adoption and impact of new facilities or technologies on reductions to greenhouse gas emissions intensity, including but not limited to technologies using solvents to replace energy intensive steam at Cold Lake, Strathcona renewable diesel, carbon capture and storage including in connection with hydrogen for the renewable diesel project, recovery technologies and efficiency projects, and any changes in the scope, terms, or costs of such projects; for shareholder returns, assumptions such as cash flow forecasts, financing sources and capital structure, participation of the company’s majority shareholder in the normal course issuer bid, and the results of periodic and ongoing evaluation of alternate uses of capital; the amount and timing of emissions reductions, including the impact of lower carbon fuels; the degree and timeliness of support that will be provided by policymakers and other stakeholders for various new technologies such as carbon capture and storage; receipt of regulatory and third-party approvals in a timely manner, especially with respect to large scale emissions reduction projects; availability and performance of third-party service providers, including ExxonMobil global capability centres and other service providers located outside of Canada; refinery utilization and product sales; applicable laws and government policies, including with respect to climate change, greenhouse gas emissions reductions and low carbon fuels; the ability to offset any ongoing or renewed inflationary pressures; capital and environmental expenditures; cash generation, financing sources and capital structure, such as dividends and shareholder returns, including the timing and amounts of share repurchases; and commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and general market conditions, could differ materially depending on a number of factors.

These factors include global, regional or local changes in supply and demand for oil, natural gas, petroleum and petrochemical products, feedstocks and other market factors, economic conditions and seasonal fluctuations and resulting demand, price, differential and margin impacts, including Canadian and foreign government action with respect to supply levels, prices, trade tariffs, trade sanctions or trade controls, disruptions, realignment or breaking of trade alliances or agreements or a broader breakdown in global trade, and disruptions in military alliances or wars; political or regulatory events, including changes in law or government policy, applicable royalty rates, and tax laws; third-party opposition to company and service provider operations, projects and infrastructure; competition from alternative energy sources, other emission reduction technologies, and established competitors in such markets; availability and allocation of capital; the receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory and third-party approvals, including for new technologies relating to the company’s lower emissions business activities; failure, delay, reduction, revocation or uncertainty regarding supportive policy and market development for the adoption of emerging lower emission energy technologies and other technologies that support emissions reductions; environmental regulation, including climate change and greenhouse gas regulation and changes to such regulation; unanticipated technical or operational difficulties; project management and schedules and timely completion of projects; the results of research programs and new technologies, including with respect to greenhouse gas emissions, and the ability to bring new technologies to scale on a commercially competitive basis, and the competitiveness of alternative energy and other emission reduction technologies; availability and performance of third-party service providers, including ExxonMobil global capability centres and other services providers located outside of Canada; environmental risks inherent in oil and gas exploration and production activities; effectiveness of company risk management programs and emergency response preparedness; operational hazards and risks; cybersecurity incidents including incidents caused by actors employing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence; currency exchange rates; general economic conditions, including continued or renewed inflation and the occurrence and duration of economic recessions or downturns; and other factors discussed in Item 1A risk factors and Item 7 management’s discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations of Imperial’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some that are similar to other oil and gas companies and some that are unique to Imperial. Imperial’s actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. Imperial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking and other statements regarding Imperial’s environmental, social and other sustainability efforts and aspirations are not an indication that these statements are material to investors or require disclosure in the company’s filings with securities regulators. In addition, historical, current and forward-looking environmental, social and sustainability-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future, including future rule-making. Individual projects or opportunities may advance based on a number of factors, including availability of stable and supportive policy, permitting, technological advancement for cost-effective abatement, insights from the company planning process, and alignment with partners and other stakeholders.

In this release all dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. This release should be read in conjunction with Imperial’s most recent Form 10-K. Note that numbers may not add due to rounding.

The term “project” as used in this release can refer to a variety of different activities and does not necessarily have the same meaning as in any government payment transparency reports.

In this release, unless the context otherwise indicates, reference to “the company” or “Imperial” includes Imperial Oil Limited and its subsidiaries.

Attachment I Three Months millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2026 2025 Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) Total revenues and other income 12,446 12,517 Total expenses 11,214 10,829 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,232 1,688 Income taxes 292 400 Net income (loss) 940 1,288 Net income (loss) per common share (dollars) 1.94 2.53 Net income (loss) per common share – assuming dilution (dollars) 1.94 2.52 Other financial data Gain (loss) on asset sales, after-tax 7 9 Total assets at March 31 45,453 43,889 Total debt at March 31 3,993 4,006 Shareholders’ equity at March 31 22,748 24,411 Dividends declared on common stock Total 421 367 Per common share (dollars) 0.87 0.72 Millions of common shares outstanding At March 31 483.6 509.0 Average – assuming dilution 484.8 510.2

Attachment II Three Months millions of Canadian dollars 2026 2025 Total cash and cash equivalents at period end 1,029 1,764 Operating activities Net income (loss) 940 1,288 Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments) 520 531 (Gain) loss on asset sales (8 ) (10 ) Deferred income taxes and other (346 ) (31 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (483 ) (233 ) All other items – net 133 (18 ) Cash flows from (used in) operating activities 756 1,527 Investing activities Additions to property, plant and equipment (475 ) (398 ) Proceeds from asset sales 9 11 Loans to equity companies – net 16 10 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities (450 ) (377 ) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities (419 ) (365 )

Attachment III Three Months millions of Canadian dollars 2026 2025 Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) Upstream 470 731 Downstream 611 584 Chemical 24 31 Corporate and other (165 ) (58 ) Net income (loss) 940 1,288 Revenues and other income Upstream 4,021 4,458 Downstream 13,910 14,019 Chemical 336 372 Eliminations / Corporate and other (5,821 ) (6,332 ) Revenues and other income 12,446 12,517 Purchases of crude oil and products Upstream 1,719 1,862 Downstream 12,062 11,987 Chemical 226 253 Eliminations / Corporate and other (5,829 ) (6,346 ) Purchases of crude oil and products 8,178 7,756 Production and manufacturing Upstream 1,236 1,176 Downstream 463 457 Chemical 52 51 Eliminations / Corporate and other 3 2 Production and manufacturing 1,754 1,686 Selling and general Upstream — — Downstream 180 174 Chemical 22 22 Eliminations / Corporate and other 195 63 Selling and general 397 259 Capital and exploration expenditures Upstream 362 266 Downstream 91 88 Chemical 3 3 Corporate and other 22 41 Capital and exploration expenditures 478 398 Exploration expenses charged to Upstream income included above 3 2

Attachment IV Operating statistics Three Months 2026 2025 Gross crude oil production (thousands of barrels per day) Kearl 183 181 Cold Lake 155 154 Syncrude (a) 72 73 Conventional 5 5 Total crude oil production 415 413 Gross natural gas production (millions of cubic feet per day) 25 30 Gross oil-equivalent production (b) 419 418 (thousands of oil-equivalent barrels per day) Net crude oil production (thousands of barrels per day) Kearl 175 169 Cold Lake 119 123 Syncrude (a) 60 62 Conventional 4 4 Total crude oil production 358 358 Net natural gas production (millions of cubic feet per day) 25 30 Net oil-equivalent production (b) 362 363 (thousands of oil-equivalent barrels per day) Kearl blend sales (thousands of barrels per day) 262 259 Cold Lake blend sales (thousands of barrels per day) 207 207 Average realizations (Canadian dollars) Bitumen (per barrel) 68.21 75.31 Synthetic crude oil (per barrel) 96.13 98.79 Conventional crude oil (per barrel) 52.44 48.70 Refinery throughput (thousands of barrels per day) 384 397 Refinery capacity utilization (percent) 88 91 Petroleum product sales (thousands of barrels per day) Gasolines 211 215 Heating, diesel and jet fuels 169 175 Lube oils and other products 49 50 Heavy fuel oils 12 15 Net petroleum products sales 441 455 Petrochemical sales (thousands of tonnes) 180 165

(a) Syncrude gross and net production included bitumen and other products that were exported to the operator’s facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline. Gross bitumen and other products production (thousands of barrels per day) 8 2 Net bitumen and other products production (thousands of barrels per day) 7 2 (b) Gas converted to oil-equivalent at six million cubic feet per one thousand barrels.

Attachment V Net income (loss) per Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) common share – diluted (a) millions of Canadian dollars Canadian dollars 2022 First Quarter 1,173 1.75 Second Quarter 2,409 3.63 Third Quarter 2,031 3.24 Fourth Quarter 1,727 2.86 Year 7,340 11.44 2023 First Quarter 1,248 2.13 Second Quarter 675 1.15 Third Quarter 1,601 2.76 Fourth Quarter 1,365 2.47 Year 4,889 8.49 2024 First Quarter 1,195 2.23 Second Quarter 1,133 2.11 Third Quarter 1,237 2.33 Fourth Quarter 1,225 2.37 Year 4,790 9.03 2025 First Quarter 1,288 2.52 Second Quarter 949 1.86 Third Quarter 539 1.07 Fourth Quarter 492 1.00 Year 3,268 6.48 2026 First Quarter 940 1.94

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