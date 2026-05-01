Owners of WildFire Energy explore $4 billion-plus sale of US shale operator, sources say

WildFire Energy is among the largest privately owned operators in South Texas’ Eagle Ford shale basin, producing around 50,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day, according to its website.
Investment bankers at Jefferies have been hired to run an auction process for WildFire, with formal marketing expected to kick off in the coming weeks, according to four people familiar with the matter.
These people cautioned that volatile markets meant there was no guarantee a sale of WildFire will be agreed, and the valuation of the company could shift from the $4 billion expectations. They also spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential deliberations.
WildFire and Jefferies did not respond to comment requests, while Warburg and Kayne Anderson declined comment.
WildFire was first backed by Warburg and Kayne Anderson in 2019. Since then, the management team has grown the business through a number of acquisitions, including production assets from APA Corp and Chesapeake Energy.
(Reporting by David French and Shariq Khan in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )