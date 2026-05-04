Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results; Increases Base Dividend and Production Guidance

MIDLAND, Texas, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback,” “we,” “our” or the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

FIRST QUARTER 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

Average oil production of 521.0 MBO/d (979.4 MBOE/d)

Net cash provided by operating activities of $1.8 billion; Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes 1 of $2.6 billion

of $2.6 billion Cash capital expenditures of $933 million

Free Cash Flow 1 of $1.7 billion; Adjusted Free Cash Flow 1 of $1.7 billion

of $1.7 billion; Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $1.7 billion Repurchased 3.3 million shares of common stock for approximately $548 million

Raised Q1 2026 base cash dividend to $1.10 per share; marks a 10% year-over-year increase and an implied 2.1% annualized yield 2

Total return of capital of $859 million from stock repurchases and the declared Q1 2026 base dividend; represents ~50% of Adjusted Free Cash Flow

UPDATED 2026 GUIDANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Increasing annual oil production guidance to 520+ (from 500 – 510) MBO/d and total BOE production to 972+ (from 926 – 962) MBOE/d; implying ~5% organic year-over-year growth

Raising full year cash capital expenditures to ~$3.90 billion (from ~$3.75 billion)

Q2 2026 oil production guidance of 515 – 525 MBO/d (950 – 990 MBOE/d)

Q2 2026 cash capital expenditures guidance of $925 – $1,025 million

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1 NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES – For a definition of Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share, Net Debt and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial metrics to their respective most directly comparable GAAP metrics, please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

2 Cash dividend payable on May 21, 2026; annualized yield based on May 1, 2026 closing share price of $207.65

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

Successfully completed a cash-funded tender offer, retiring approximately $777 million in principal of 2051 and 2052 Senior Notes for approximately $632 million including accrued interest (81.1% of par value)

Fully repaid the remaining $550 million outstanding on the Company’s $1.5 billion term loan due 2027; pro forma gross debt of $12.7 billion at the end of April 2026

FIRST QUARTER 2026 OPERATIONS UPDATE

The following tables provide a summary of Diamondback’s key operational updates:

Wells Drilled and Completed:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

Drilled

Completed

Area: Gross

Net

Gross

Net

Midland Basin 118 111 147 137 Total 118 111 147 137



Gross Wells Drilled and Completed By Zone:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

Number of Wells Drilled

Number of Wells Completed

Midland Basin: Upper Spraberry 1 2 Middle Spraberry 7 7 Jo Mill 16 31 Lower Spraberry 24 32 Dean 1 6 Wolfcamp A 26 31 Wolfcamp B 29 30 Wolfcamp D 11 8 Barnett 3 — Midland Basin Total 118 147 Average Completed Lateral Length (in feet) 11,332



Realized Average Prices:

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025

Oil ($ per Bbl) $ 73.47 $ 58.00 $ 70.95 Natural gas ($ per Mcf) $ 0.18 $ 0.03 $ 2.11 Natural gas liquids ($ per Bbl) $ 16.68 $ 13.51 $ 23.94 Combined ($ per BOE) $ 43.40 $ 34.02 $ 47.77 Oil, hedged ($ per Bbl)(1) $ 72.53 $ 57.07 $ 70.06 Natural gas, hedged ($ per Mcf)(1) $ 1.90 $ 1.03 $ 3.34 Natural gas liquids, hedged ($ per Bbl)(1) $ 16.68 $ 13.51 $ 23.94 Average price, hedged ($ per BOE)(1) $ 45.21 $ 34.88 $ 48.89 (1) Hedged prices reflect the effect of our commodity derivative transactions on our average sales prices and include gains and losses on cash settlements for matured commodity derivatives, which we do not designate for hedge accounting. Hedged prices exclude gains or losses resulting from the early settlement of commodity derivative contracts.



Average Cash Costs per BOE:

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025

Lease operating expenses $ 6.21 $ 5.91 $ 5.33 Production and ad valorem taxes 3.04 2.21 2.98 Gathering, processing and transportation expense 1.36 1.54 1.45 General and administrative – cash component 0.65 0.65 0.72 Total operating expense – cash $ 11.26 $ 10.31 $ 10.48



FINANCIAL UPDATE

Earnings Attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc.:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

(in millions, except per share amounts)

Net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ 25 Earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. – Diluted(1) $ 0.08 Adjusted net income(1) $ 1,198 Adjusted net income per common share – Diluted(1) $ 4.23 (1) The Company’s earnings (loss) per diluted share amount has been computed using the two-class method in accordance with GAAP. The two-class method is an earnings allocation which reflects the respective ownership among holders of common stock and participating securities. Diluted earnings per share using the two-class method is calculated as (i) net income attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc., (ii) less the reallocation of $3 million in earnings attributable to participating securities, (iii) divided by diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for the respective periods.



Cash Capital Expenditures:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2026 2025 (in millions) Operated drilling and completion additions to oil and natural gas properties $ 784 $ 864 Non-operated additions to oil and natural gas properties and other 149 78 Total $ 933 $ 942



Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow – Non-GAAP:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

(in millions) Net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ 25 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,001 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ 2,704 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,828 Free Cash Flow $ 1,705 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 1,737



Debt & Liquidity:

March 31, 2026

(in millions) Standalone cash $ 146 Borrowings outstanding under the credit facility $ — Remaining availability under the credit facility $ 2,500 Total standalone liquidity $ 2,646 Consolidated total debt $ 14,068 Consolidated total net debt $ 13,894



RETURN OF CAPITAL UPDATE

Diamondback announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) approved a 5% increase to the Company’s base cash dividend, raising it to $1.10 per common share for the first quarter of 2026, payable on May 21, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 14, 2026.

Diamondback’s share repurchase authorization totals $8.0 billion (excluding excise tax), with $2.1 billion remaining as of May 1, 2026. During the first quarter, the Company repurchased 3.3 million shares of common stock for approximately $548 million at a weighted average price of $167.61 per share (excluding excise tax), including the repurchase of 3.0 million shares for $509 million from SGF FANG Holdings, LP. The Company expects to continue repurchases opportunistically using cash on hand, free cash flow and potential asset sale proceeds. The program has no time limit and may be suspended, modified or discontinued at the Board’s discretion. Repurchases may be executed in privately negotiated or open-market transactions, consistent with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and will be subject to market conditions, applicable regulatory and legal requirements and other factors. All shares repurchased will be retired.

The table below summarizes Diamondback’s return of capital program, including dividends and share repurchases, with future actions subject to Board approval.

Q1 2026 Q2 2026 to date

Cumulative

(in millions, except per share amounts, shares in thousands) Base dividend $ 1.10 Shares repurchased 3,267 — 41,688 Weighted average repurchase price $ 167.61 $ — $ 141.11 Total repurchase cost $ 548 $ — $ 5,884 Total return of capital $ 859 Return of capital % free cash flow 50 % Return of capital % adjusted free cash flow 50 %



UPDATED 2026 GUIDANCE

Below is Diamondback’s and Viper’s updated guidance for the full year 2026, which includes second quarter production and capital guidance.

2026 Guidance 2026 Guidance Diamondback Energy, Inc. Viper Energy, Inc. 2026 Net production – MBOE/d 972+ (from 926 – 962) 126.0 – 130.0 2026 Oil production – MBO/d 520+ (from 500 – 510) 64.5 – 66.5 Q2 2026 Oil production – MBO/d (total – MBOE/d) 515 – 525 (950 – 990) 64.0 – 65.0 (124.0 – 126.0) Unit costs ($/BOE) Lease operating expenses, including workovers $5.90 – $6.40 G&A Cash G&A $0.55 – $0.70 $0.70 – $0.90 Non-cash equity-based compensation $0.20 – $0.30 $0.10 – $0.20 DD&A $14.00 – $15.00 (from $14.50 – $15.50) $16.25 – $18.25 Interest expense (net of interest income) $0.50 – $0.70 (from $0.70 – $0.90) $1.90 – $2.40 Gathering, processing and transportation $1.50 – $1.70 Production and ad valorem taxes (% of revenue) ~7% ~7% Corporate tax rate (% of pre-tax income) 23 % Cash tax rate (% of pre-tax income)(1) 18% – 21% 27% – 30% Q2 2026 Cash taxes ($ – million) $440 – $500 $40.0 – $48.0 Cash Capital Budget ($ – million) Operated drilling and completion ~$3,310 (from ~$3,160 ) 2026 Total capital expenditures(2) ~$3,900 (from ~$3,750) Q2 2026 Capital expenditures $925 – $1,025 Average lateral length (Ft.) ~12,900′ Net lateral footage completed (1,000’s of Ft.) 6,100′ – 6,500′ (from 5,900′ – 6,300′) (1) Pre-tax income attributable to the Company is a non-GAAP measure. We are not able to forecast the most directly comparable GAAP measure – Income (loss) before income taxes – due to high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items that affect Income (loss) before income taxes, such as future commodity prices, pace of and costs of developing, producing and operating our interests in oil and natural gas properties, future changes in interest rates and various other business factors impacting our financial results.

(2) Includes non-operated drilling and completion, capital workovers, science, infrastructure, midstream and environmental.



CONFERENCE CALL

Diamondback will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the first quarter of 2026 on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. CT. Access to the webcast, and replay which will be available following the call, may be found here . The live webcast of the earnings conference call will also be available via Diamondback’s website at www.diamondbackenergy.com under the “Investor Relations” section of the site. Investors and others should note that Diamondback announces material financial and operational information to our investors using our investor relations website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The information we post through our investor relations website may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, which involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding Diamondback’s: future performance; business strategy; future operations (including drilling plans and capital plans); estimates and projections of revenues, losses, costs, expenses, returns, cash flow, and financial position; reserve estimates and its ability to replace or increase reserves; anticipated benefits or other effects of strategic transactions (including the Double Eagle Acquisition, and the Sitio Acquisition completed by Viper and other acquisitions, divestitures or reorganizations); and plans and objectives of management (including plans for future cash flow from operations and for executing environmental strategies) are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “model,” “outlook,” “plan,” “positioned,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions (including the negative of such terms) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Although Diamondback believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, they involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, in many cases, beyond Diamondback’s control. Accordingly, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and Diamondback’s actual outcomes could differ materially from what Diamondback has expressed in its forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause the outcomes to differ materially include (but are not limited to) the following: geopolitics and market conditions, including changes in supply and demand levels for oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, and the resulting impact on the price for those commodities; changes in U.S. energy, environmental, monetary and trade policies, including with respect to tariffs or other trade barriers and any resulting trade tensions; actions taken by the members of OPEC and its non-OPEC allies (OPEC+) affecting the production and pricing of oil, as well as other domestic and global political, economic, or diplomatic developments; changes in general economic, business or industry conditions, including changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates, and instability in the financial markets; regional supply and demand factors, including delays, curtailment delays or interruptions of production, or governmental orders, rules or regulations that impose production limits; federal and state legislative and regulatory initiatives relating to hydraulic fracturing, including the effect of existing and future laws and governmental regulations; physical and transition risks relating to climate change, changing political and social perspectives on climate change and other environmental, social and governance factors, and risks from our publicly disclosed targets related to sustainability and emissions reduction initiatives; challenges in developing our existing leasehold acreage and finding, developing or acquiring additional reserves; restrictions on the use of water, including limits on the use of produced water and a moratorium on new produced water disposal well permits recently imposed by the Texas Railroad Commission in an effort to control induced seismicity in the Permian Basin; significant declines in prices for oil, natural gas, or natural gas liquids, which could require recognition of significant impairment charges; conditions in the capital, financial and credit markets, including the availability and pricing of capital for acquisitions, exploration and development operations; challenges with employee retention and an increasingly competitive labor market; changes in availability or cost of rigs, equipment, raw materials, supplies and oilfield services; changes in safety, health, environmental, tax and other regulations or requirements (including those addressing air emissions, water management, or the impact of global climate change); security threats, including cybersecurity threats and disruptions to our business and operations from breaches of our information technology systems, or from breaches of information technology systems of third parties with whom we transact business; lack of, or disruption in, access to adequate and reliable electrical power, internet and telecommunication infrastructure, information and computer systems, transportation, processing, storage and other facilities for our oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; failures or delays in achieving expected reserve or production levels from existing and future oil and natural gas developments, including due to operating hazards, drilling risks, or the inherent uncertainties in predicting reserve and reservoir performance; inability to keep pace with technological developments in our industry; failure to meet our obligations under our oil purchase contracts; loss of one or more customers or their inability to meet their obligations; geographical concentration of our primary operations; risks from our return of capital commitment, and uncertainties over our future dividends and share repurchases; difficulty in obtaining necessary approvals and permits; severe weather conditions and natural disasters; changes in the financial strength of counterparties to our credit facilities and hedging contracts; our substantial indebtedness and restrictions to our operating and financial flexibility; changes in our credit rating; failure to identify, complete and successfully integrate acquisitions, including the recently completed Double Eagle Acquisition and Viper’s Sitio Acquisition; the Endeavor stockholders’ ability to significantly influence our business and potential conflicts of interest; and other risks described in Item 1A of Diamondback’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 25, 2026, and those risks disclosed in its subsequent filings on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, which can be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov and Diamondback’s website at www.diamondbackenergy.com/investors .

In light of these factors, the events anticipated by Diamondback’s forward-looking statements may not occur at the time anticipated or at all. Moreover, Diamondback operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment and new risks emerge from time to time. Diamondback cannot predict all risks, nor can it assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by any forward-looking statements it may make. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release or, if earlier, as of the date they were made. Diamondback does not intend to, and disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements unless required by applicable law.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, $ in millions except per share data, shares in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Revenues: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid sales $ 3,825 $ 3,657 Sales of purchased oil 385 374 Other operating income 30 17 Total revenues 4,240 4,048 Costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 547 408 Production and ad valorem taxes 268 228 Gathering, processing and transportation 120 111 Purchased oil expense 393 382 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 1,293 1,097 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 1,400 — General and administrative expenses 79 73 Other operating expenses, net 24 76 Total costs and expenses 4,124 2,375 Income (loss) from operations 116 1,673 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (63 ) (40 ) Other income (expense), net 7 35 Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 117 226 Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, net (1 ) — Total other income (expense), net 60 221 Income (loss) before income taxes 176 1,894 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 32 403 Net income (loss) 144 1,491 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 119 86 Net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ 25 $ 1,405 Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 4.83 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 4.83 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 282,792 289,612 Diluted 282,792 289,612

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in millions, except share amounts) March 31, December 31, 2026 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents ($28 million and $13 million related to Viper) $ 174 $ 104 Restricted cash 2 2 Accounts receivable: Joint interest and other, net 327 258 Oil and natural gas sales, net ($383 million and $262 million related to Viper) 1,834 1,128 Inventories 79 86 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 288 337 Total current assets 2,704 1,915 Property and equipment: Oil and natural gas properties: Proved properties ($9,514 million and $9,746 million related to Viper) 72,688 71,588 Unproved properties ($4,562 million and $4,910 million related to Viper) 23,497 23,941 Other property, equipment and land 889 874 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment ($2,662 million and $2,455 million related to Viper) (30,461 ) (27,782 ) Property and equipment, net 66,613 68,621 Other assets 763 523 Total assets $ 70,080 $ 71,059 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued capital expenditures 1,181 1,168 Current maturities of debt 749 763 Other accrued liabilities 848 1,108 Revenues and royalties payable 1,459 1,397 Derivative instruments 62 15 Income taxes payable 517 149 Total current liabilities 4,816 4,600 Long-term debt ($1,603 million and $2,186 million related to Viper) 13,149 13,726 Deferred income taxes 8,914 9,141 Other long-term liabilities 561 625 Total liabilities 27,440 28,092 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 800,000,000 shares authorized; 281,311,730 and 284,594,908 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026, and December 31, 2025, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 32,010 32,236 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 4,467 4,740 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (7 ) (7 ) Total Diamondback Energy, Inc. stockholders’ equity 36,473 36,972 Non-controlling interest 6,167 5,995 Total equity 42,640 42,967 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 70,080 $ 71,059

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 144 $ 1,491 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes (242 ) 6 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 1,293 1,097 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 1,400 — (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, net 1 — (Gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (117 ) (226 ) Cash received (paid) on settlement of derivative instruments 133 85 Other 26 34 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (779 ) (6 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (257 ) (374 ) Income taxes payable 287 135 Revenues and royalties payable 70 84 Other (131 ) 29 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,828 2,355 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to oil and natural gas properties (933 ) (942 ) Property acquisitions (314 ) (750 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 604 41 Other (15 ) (2 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (658 ) (1,653 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt 2,525 3,477 Repayment of debt (3,124 ) (2,538 ) Repurchased shares under repurchase program (39 ) (575 ) Repurchased shares – related party (509 ) — Repurchased shares/units under Viper’s repurchase program (97 ) — Net proceeds from Viper’s issuance of common stock — 1,232 Proceeds from sale of Viper’s common stock 589 — Dividends paid to stockholders (295 ) (290 ) Dividends/distributions to non-controlling interest (120 ) (95 ) Other (30 ) (36 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,100 ) 1,175 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 70 1,877 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 106 164 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 176 $ 2,041

Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Selected Operating Data

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025

Production Data: Oil (MBbls) 46,889 47,174 42,835 Natural gas (MMcf) 118,402 121,805 100,578 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 21,519 21,684 16,961 Combined volumes (MBOE)(1) 88,142 89,159 76,559 Daily oil volumes (BO/d) 520,989 512,761 475,944 Daily combined volumes (BOE/d) 979,356 969,120 850,656 Average Prices: Oil ($ per Bbl) $ 73.47 $ 58.00 $ 70.95 Natural gas ($ per Mcf) $ 0.18 $ 0.03 $ 2.11 Natural gas liquids ($ per Bbl) $ 16.68 $ 13.51 $ 23.94 Combined ($ per BOE) $ 43.40 $ 34.02 $ 47.77 Oil, hedged ($ per Bbl)(2) $ 72.53 $ 57.07 $ 70.06 Natural gas, hedged ($ per Mcf)(2) $ 1.90 $ 1.03 $ 3.34 Natural gas liquids, hedged ($ per Bbl)(2) $ 16.68 $ 13.51 $ 23.94 Average price, hedged ($ per BOE)(2) $ 45.21 $ 34.88 $ 48.89 Average Cash Costs ($/BOE): Lease operating expenses $ 6.21 $ 5.91 $ 5.33 Production and ad valorem taxes 3.04 2.21 2.98 Gathering, processing and transportation expense 1.36 1.54 1.45 General and administrative – cash component 0.65 0.65 0.72 Total operating expense – cash $ 11.26 $ 10.31 $ 10.48 General and administrative – non-cash component $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.24 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion $ 14.67 $ 15.58 $ 14.33 Interest expense, net $ 0.71 $ 0.87 $ 0.52 (1) Bbl equivalents are calculated using a conversion rate of six Mcf per one Bbl.

(2) Hedged prices reflect the effect of our commodity derivative transactions on our average sales prices and include gains and losses on cash settlements for matured commodity derivatives, which we do not designate for hedge accounting. Hedged prices exclude gains or losses resulting from the early settlement of commodity derivative contracts.



NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc., plus net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (“net income (loss)”) before non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net, interest expense, net, depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, depreciation and interest expense related to equity method investments, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, impairment of oil and natural gas properties, non-cash equity-based compensation expense, capitalized equity-based compensation expense, other non-cash transactions and provision for (benefit from) income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net income as determined by United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful because the measure allows it to evaluate the Company’s operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period without regard to its financing methods or capital structure. The Company excludes the items listed above from net income (loss) to determine Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within its industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Further, the Company excludes the effects of significant transactions that may affect earnings but are unpredictable in nature, timing and amount, although they may recur in different reporting periods. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. The Company’s computation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies or to such measure in our credit facility or any of our other contracts.

The following tables present a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 Net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ 25 $ 1,405 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 119 86 Net income (loss) 144 1,491 Non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net 16 (141 ) Interest expense, net 63 40 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 1,293 1,097 Depreciation and interest expense related to equity method investments 14 21 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt 1 — Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 1,400 — Non-cash equity-based compensation expense 31 23 Capitalized equity-based compensation expense (9 ) (5 ) Other non-cash transactions 16 18 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 32 403 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 3,001 2,947 Less: Adjustment for non-controlling interest 297 146 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ 2,704 $ 2,801



ADJUSTED NET INCOME

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. plus net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (“net income (loss)”) adjusted for non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, impairment of oil and natural gas properties, other non-cash transactions and related income tax adjustments. The Company’s computation of adjusted net income may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies or to such measure in our credit facility or any of our other contracts. Management believes adjusted net income helps investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure and compare the Company’s performance to other oil and natural gas companies by excluding from the calculation items that can vary significantly from company to company depending upon accounting methods, the book value of assets and other non-operational factors. Further, in order to allow investors to compare the Company’s performance across periods, the Company excludes the effects of significant transactions that may affect earnings but are unpredictable in nature, timing and amount, although they may recur in different reporting periods.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. to the non-GAAP measure of adjusted net income:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Adjusted Net Income (unaudited, $ in millions except per share data, shares in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 Amounts Amounts Per Diluted Share Net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc.(1) $ 25 $ 0.08 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 119 0.42 Net income (loss)(1) 144 0.50 Non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net 16 0.06 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt 1 — Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 1,400 4.95 Other non-cash transactions 16 0.06 Adjusted net income excluding above items(1) 1,577 5.57 Income tax adjustment for above items (261 ) (0.93 ) Adjusted net income(1) 1,316 4.64 Less: Adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling interest 118 0.41 Adjusted net income attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc.(1) $ 1,198 $ 4.23 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 282,792 Diluted 282,792 (1) The Company’s earnings (loss) per diluted share amount has been computed using the two-class method in accordance with GAAP. The two-class method is an earnings allocation which reflects the respective ownership among holders of common stock and participating securities. Diluted earnings per share using the two-class method is calculated as (i) net income attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc, (ii) less the reallocation of $3 million in earnings attributable to participating securities, (iii) divided by diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for the respective periods.



OPERATING CASH FLOW BEFORE WORKING CAPITAL CHANGES, FREE CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

Operating cash flow before working capital changes, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, represents net cash provided by operating activities as determined under GAAP without regard to changes in working capital. The Company believes operating cash flow before working capital changes is a useful measure of an oil and natural gas company’s ability to generate cash used to fund exploration, development and acquisition activities and service debt or pay dividends. The Company also uses this measure because changes in working capital relate to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that the Company may not control and may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. This allows the Company to compare its operating performance with that of other companies without regard to financing methods and capital structure.

The Company defines Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital in excess of cash capital expenditures. The Company defines Adjusted Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as Free Cash Flow before the tax impact from divestitures (if any), merger and transaction expenses, costs of early termination of derivatives and settlements of any treasury locks. The Company believes that Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are useful to investors as they provide a measure to compare both cash flow from operating activities and additions to oil and natural gas properties across periods on a consistent basis, adjusted, as applicable, for non-recurring impacts from divestitures, merger and transaction expenses, the early termination of derivative contracts and settlements of treasury locks. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net cash provided by operating activities as an indicator of liquidity. The Company’s computation of Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following tables present a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net cash provided by operating activities to the non-GAAP measure of operating cash flow before working capital changes and to the non-GAAP measures of Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,828 $ 2,355 Less: Changes in cash due to changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (779 ) (6 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (257 ) (374 ) Income taxes payable 287 135 Revenues and royalties payable 70 84 Other (131 ) 29 Total working capital changes (810 ) (132 ) Operating cash flow before working capital changes 2,638 2,487 Additions to oil and natural gas properties (933 ) (942 ) Total Cash CAPEX (933 ) (942 ) Free Cash Flow 1,705 1,545 Merger and transaction expenses(1) 5 37 Early termination of derivatives 27 — Treasury locks — 1 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 1,737 $ 1,583 (1) Includes $4 million of Viper’s transaction expenses related to the Sitio Acquisition for the three months ended March 31, 2026.



NET DEBT

The Company defines the non-GAAP measure of net debt as total debt (excluding debt issuance costs, discounts, premiums and unamortized basis adjustments) less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash that has been irrevocably deposited for the redemption of principal amounts of outstanding senior notes. Net debt should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, total debt, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Management uses net debt to determine the Company’s outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. The Company believes this metric is useful to analysts and investors in determining the Company’s leverage position because the Company has the ability to, and may decide to, use a portion of its cash and cash equivalents to reduce debt.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Net Debt (unaudited, in millions) March 31, 2026 Net Q1 Principal Borrowings/

(Repayments) December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 (in millions) Diamondback Energy, Inc.(1) $ 12,448 $ (14 ) $ 12,462 $ 13,792 $ 14,212 $ 13,269 Viper Energy, Inc.(1) 1,620 (585 ) 2,205 2,640 1,105 830 Total debt 14,068 $ (599 ) 14,667 16,432 15,317 14,099 Cash and cash equivalents (174 ) (104 ) (539 ) (219 ) (1,816 ) Net debt $ 13,894 $ 14,563 $ 15,893 $ 15,098 $ 12,283 (1) Excludes debt issuance costs, discounts, premiums and unamortized basis adjustments.



DERIVATIVES

As of May 1, 2026, the Company had the following outstanding consolidated derivative contracts, including derivative contracts at Viper. The Company’s derivative contracts are based upon reported settlement prices on commodity exchanges, with crude oil derivative settlements based on New York Mercantile Exchange West Texas Intermediate pricing and Crude Oil Brent pricing and with natural gas derivative settlements based on the New York Mercantile Exchange Henry Hub pricing. When aggregating multiple contracts, the weighted average contract price is disclosed.

Crude Oil (Bbls/day, $/Bbl)

Q2 2026

Q3 2026

Q4 2026

Q1 2027

Q2 2027

Long Puts – Crude Brent Oil 37,000 20,000 10,000 5,000 — Long Put Price ($/Bbl) $ 52.50 $ 52.50 $ 55.00 $ 55.00 — Deferred Premium ($/Bbl) $ -1.70 $ -1.60 $ -1.33 $ -1.40 — Long Puts – WTI (Magellan East Houston) 115,000 95,000 50,000 25,000 10,000 Long Put Price ($/Bbl) $ 50.00 $ 50.53 $ 51.00 $ 50.00 $ 50.00 Deferred Premium ($/Bbl) $ -1.57 $ -1.43 $ -1.34 $ -1.31 $ -1.43 Long Puts – WTI (Cushing) 210,000 190,000 155,000 55,000 25,000 Long Put Price ($/Bbl) $ 52.44 $ 52.57 $ 50.65 $ 50.00 $ 50.00 Deferred Premium ($/Bbl) $ -1.57 $ -1.30 $ -1.28 $ -1.34 $ -1.31 Costless 3-Way Collars – WTI (Cushing) 15,000 15,000 15,000 — — Ceiling Price ($/Bbl) 115.07 115.07 115.07 — — Long Put Price ($/Bbl) $ 60.00 $ 60.00 $ 60.00 — — Short Put Price ($/Bbl) $ 50.00 $ 50.00 $ 50.00 — — Put Spreads WTI (Cushing) — 15,000 — — — Long Put Price ($/Bbl) — $ 50.00 — — — Short Put Price ($/Bbl) — $ 55.00 — — — Basis Swaps – WTI (Midland) 45,000 75,000 75,000 — — $ 0.92 $ 0.98 $ 0.98 — — WTI / Brent Basis Puts 255,330 290,000 — — — Spread ($/Bbl) $ -41.67 $ -42.76 — — — Deferred Premium ($/Bbl) $ -1.24 $ -1.52 — — — Roll Swaps – WTI 141,758 150,000 150,000 — — $ 2.82 $ 2.89 $ 2.89 — —

Natural Gas (Mmbtu/day, $/Mmbtu)

Q2 2026

Q3 2026

Q4 2026

FY 2027

Costless Collars – Henry Hub 840,000 840,000 840,000 720,000 Floor Price ($/Mmbtu) $ 2.87 $ 2.87 $ 2.87 $ 2.88 Ceiling Price ($/Mmbtu) $ 6.35 $ 6.35 $ 6.35 $ 6.37 Natural Gas Basis Swaps – Waha Hub 650,000 650,000 650,000 360,000 $ -1.87 $ -1.87 $ -1.75 $ -1.26 Natural Gas Basis Swaps – Houston Ship Channel 100,000 100,000 100,000 300,000 $ -0.35 $ -0.35 $ -0.35 $ -0.31