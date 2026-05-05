Petronet expects Qatar to start LNG exports in 3 to 4 weeks of Iran war end

India’s Petronet LNG expects Qatar to resume operations at its liquefied natural gas facilities within three to four weeks of the Middle East crisis ending, its head of finance, Saurav Mitra, said during an analyst call on Tuesday.

* Petronet hopes the crisis will end soon. “We are confident that maybe from the first week of June, the entire supply will come as per the annual delivery plan,” Mitra said.

* He said Petronet is in talks with Qatar regarding the delivery of cargoes hit by the Iran war in 2027.

* Petronet has started getting supplies under its new 1.2 million ton per year supply deal with ExxonMobil from Australia’s Gorgon project, he said.

* Apart from additional supplies from Australia, Petronet LNG received supplies from Mozambique, Oman, Congo, Senegal, and Nigeria, to partly offset the shortfall from Qatar.

* Petronet is operating its Dahej LNG terminal in western India at 53% capacity.

* He said Equinor will start supplying LNG from mid-May at the Dahej terminal under a long-term deal with Deepak Fertilisers.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma)