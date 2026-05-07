Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Reports Voting Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TSX: TVE

CALGARY, AB, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ – Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is pleased to announce that all resolutions presented for approval at the annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”), held on May 6, 2026, were duly passed. 309,307,796 common shares, representing 63.89% of Tamarack’s 484,124,004 issued and outstanding common shares, were represented at the Meeting.

The following individuals, being the nine nominees listed in the management information circular of the Corporation dated March 19, 2026, were elected as directors of Tamarack to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, unless such office is vacated earlier in accordance with Tamarack’s articles or by-laws. Results of the vote were as follows:

Name of Nominee Role Votes For (%) John Rooney Chair of the Board 281,470,571 (99.006 %) Rene Amirault Independent Director 267,542,602 (94.107 %) Caralyn Bennett Independent Director 282,231,107 (99.274 %) Craig Bryksa Independent Director 284,028,614 (99.906 %) Shannon Joseph Independent Director 282,052,438 (99.211 %) John Leach Independent Director 282,245,879 (99.279 %) Marnie Smith Independent Director 281,619,809 (99.058 %) Robert Spitzer Independent Director 276,034,895 (97.094 %) Brian Schmidt Director, Founder & Chief Executive Officer 282,963,779 (99.531 %)

KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors of the Corporation until the next annual meeting, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. Results of the vote were as follows:

Auditor Votes For (%) KPMG LLP 303,409,950 (98.214 %)

The Company’s Shareholder Rights Plan adopted on December 10, 2025, and as amended on April 7, 2026, was ratified, confirmed and approved by shareholders. Results of the vote were as follows:

Other business Votes For (%) Shareholder Rights Plan 276,526,541 (97.267 %)

A full report on the voting results is available under Tamarack’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.

Tamarack is a corporation engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The Company is currently developing two projects in Northern Alberta – a Clearwater heavy oil position at Nipisi, Marten Hills and South Clearwater and a Charlie Lake light oil position at Valhalla, Wembley and Pipestone. Tamarack holds an extensive inventory of low-risk, oil development drilling locations and is pursuing enhanced oil recovery upside across the Company’s core asset areas. Tamarack is committed to creating long-term value for its shareholders through sustainable free funds flow generation, financial stability and the return of capital. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TVE”. For more information, visit www.tamarackvalley.ca.

SOURCE Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.

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