Blue Chip MRC & Field Services and Knight Measurement Announce Formation of Blue Chip Controls

May 20, 2026

Valleyview, Alberta | Blue Chip MRC & Field Services and Knight Measurement are pleased to announce the formation of Blue Chip Controls, a newly established 50/50 partnership focused on providing Electrical, Instrumentation, Controls, Maintenance, Environmental, Measurement, and Regulatory support services across Western Canada.

As part of the partnership, Knight Measurement has transitioned operations under the Blue Chip Controls brand. Blue Chip MRC & Field Services and Blue Chip Controls will continue operating together as part of the broader integrated Blue Chip platform.

Knight Measurement has also acquired a minority equity position in Blue Chip MRC & Field Services as part of the broader strategic partnership between the organizations.

The partnership aligns Electrical & Instrumentation services with Blue Chip’s existing Environmental Field Services, Measurement, LDAR, Regulatory Reporting, and Integrated Compliance operations to provide customers with a more unified and accountable operating solution.

“This is not simply a marketing partnership or subcontracting arrangement,” said Scott Bartlett, President. “This is an operational integration focused on building a scalable long-term platform that combines environmental, measurement, reporting, electrical, instrumentation, controls, and maintenance services under one structure.”

Blue Chip Controls will provide:

Electrical & Instrumentation services

Controls and automation support

Facility and industrial maintenance

Blue Chip MRC & Field Services will continue to provide:

Environmental field services

Measurement services

LDAR and methane compliance support

Regulatory and emissions reporting

Integrated operational compliance programs

The partnership also establishes Blue Chip’s presence in the Valleyview region through an operational shop and service footprint supporting Northern Alberta and surrounding areas.

Both organizations emphasized that service execution, transparency, and audit-defensible work will remain core principles moving forward.

About Blue Chip MRC & Field Services

Blue Chip MRC & Field Services provides Environmental Field Services, Measurement, Regulatory Reporting, LDAR, MSAPR, CSV, compliance support, and integrated programs throughout Western Canada.

About Blue Chip Controls

Blue Chip Controls is a 50/50 partnership between Blue Chip MRC & Field Services and Knight Measurement focused on Electrical, Instrumentation, Controls, Maintenance, and integrated operational support services throughout Western Canada.

Media Contact:

Scott Bartlett

scottbartlett@bluechipmrc.com