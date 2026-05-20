Keyera AltaGas and CN to go ahead with new rail terminal project

CALGARY – Keyera Corp., AltaGas Ltd. and Canadian National Railway Co. have announced a plan to go ahead with a new $240-million rail terminal project.

Under the plan, Keyera will build and own the Alberta Corridor Export Rail Terminal on land it owns.

The project will be supported by long-term commercial arrangements with AltaGas and CN.

The terminal is expected to provide transportation capacity for the shipment of about 45,000 barrels per day of propane and butane from the Fort Saskatchewan region to West Coast export facilities.

It will be designed to improve loading efficiency, reduce handling requirements and lower transportation costs.

The companies says the terminal is hoped to enter service in mid-2028.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:KEY, TSX:ALA, TSX:CNR)