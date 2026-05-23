Trump says negotiators are getting closer to Iran deal, media interviews show

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that negotiators for the United States and Iran were “getting a lot closer” to finalizing an agreement to end the war, according to an interview with CBS News.

He said a final agreement would prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and would ensure that Iran’s enriched uranium would be “satisfactorily handled,” according to CBS.

“I will only sign a deal where we get everything we want,” Trump was quoted as saying. Iran, the United States and mediator Pakistan all said on Saturday that progress had been made in talks on ending almost three months of war.

Trump said he would discuss the latest Iran draft agreement with advisers on Saturday and might make a decision on whether to resume the war by Sunday, he told Axios in a separate interview.

“Either we reach a good deal or I’ll blow them to a thousand hells,” Trump said, according to Axios.

Trump has vacillated between the two poles of diplomacy and military strike since a ceasefire was declared six weeks ago to allow the sides to come to agreement on Iran’s nuclear program and on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil and gas supply route now controlled by Tehran.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)