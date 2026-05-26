Resonance Energy Ltd – Corporate Divestiture (North Dakota and Alberta Packages)

Deal Summary

Resonance Energy Ltd. is evaluating strategic alternatives, which may include the sale of the company and/or certain operated oil and gas assets located in North Dakota and Alberta. The assets, as defined below, may be sold together or separated into North Dakota and Alberta packages, giving buyers flexibility to evaluate the full opportunity or select regional assets.

The North Dakota position includes 12,913 net acres in Bottineau County, with 10 operated wells producing ~164 Bopd and generating ~$250,000 per month in net cash flow. The position is supported by an engineering PDP PV10 of $12.2 million.

North Dakota (12,913 acres & net 164 Bopd)

The Alberta position includes more than 16,648 net acres across several proven Mannville pools, including a 6,080-acre Garden Plains light oil position and additional upside at Killam Cummings, where 6–8 cleanup/development locations could unlock 100–150 Bopd and ~400 Mcfpd. Together, the assets include more than $30 million in tax pools and meaningful identified drilling upside.

Alberta (16,648 acres & 10+ drilling locations)



Energy Advisors Group is a North American energy advisory firm with deep Canadian market experience, serving buyers, sellers, and capital providers through A&D advisory, technical evaluation, packaging, marketing, proprietary VDR support, and transaction execution. Since 1990, EAG has advised Canadian and cross-border clients across upstream, midstream, minerals, royalties, prospects, and capital markets.

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