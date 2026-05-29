Chevron won’t pay toll to move ships through Hormuz, CEO tells Bloomberg TV

U.S. oil and gas major Chevron will not consider paying a toll to move ships through the Strait of Hormuz, CEO Mike Wirth told Bloomberg TV on Friday.

Wirth also said several vessels that transit through the Strait of Hormuz have been attacked in recent days.

Perhaps not every day, but there have been “multiple incidents,” he said.

Chevron currently has six vessels under charter – belonging to a third party – in the waterway, Wirth said. It will be the ship owner who decides whether or not to move through the strait, he said.

Wirth also told Bloomberg TV that ship owners and insurers would have to feel comfortable to move oil through the Strait again. They also have to be willing to send ships back into the strait for trade to get back to normal, but they may not be willing to move all of their vessels back in, he said.

(Reporting by Vallari Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara)