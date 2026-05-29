US crude production largely steady on the month in March, EIA says

U.S. crude production was largely steady in March at 13.7 million barrels per day, according to the Energy Information Administration on Friday.

Crude production in Texas fell to 5.78 million bpd, marking a four-month low, while output in neighboring New Mexico was steady on the month at 2.31 million bpd.

Texas and New Mexico are home to the prolific Permian Basin, which accounts for roughly half of U.S. crude output.

U.S. crude production is expected to have risen since March, however, as operators ramp up output in response to a high oil price environment owing to the Iran war, which broke out at the end of February.

U.S. crude futures were trading at around $88 a barrel on Friday.

Meanwhile, U.S. gross natural gas production rose to 135.52 billion cubic feet per day in March, up from 134.63 bcfd in February but still down from a record 136.01 bcfd in December.

In top gas-producing states, monthly output in March rose by 0.8% to a record 38.68 bcfd in Texas, but fell by 0.5% to 21.29 bcfd in Pennsylvania, the EIA said.

That compares with the prior monthly all-time high of 38.66 bcfd in December 2025 in Texas and a monthly record of 21.87 bcfd in December 2021 in Pennsylvania.

U.S. crude and product supplied fell to 20.38 million bpd, its lowest since November, the EIA said. Demand was, however, up 2.2% on the year.

(Reporting by Georgina McCartney and Arathy Somasekhar in Houston, Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Joe Bavier)